Sirius XM : Vote for your Favorite Album on Hair Nation's Awesome Album Countdown!

What is the greatest Hair Nation album of all time? It's up to you! As a citizen of Hair Nation, it's your right and duty to vote! Then, listen to Hair Nation (Ch. 39) beginning Friday, March 26 as we count down YOUR top 20 choices for greatest hair metal album of all time!
The countdown launches on Friday, March 26 and plays throughout the weekend!
Take Our Poll
Can't see the poll? Click here.
Disclaimer
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 22:58:02 UTC.