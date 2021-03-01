Log in
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sirius XM : Vote for your favorite female artist of the '60s, then hear the winners on a countdown

03/01/2021 | 01:08pm EST
Aretha Franklin, Marianne Faithfull, Cher, Dionne Warwick - the 1960s were full of some of the best female artists of all time. But which female artist from that era was your favorite? Vote in the poll below, then tune in to '60s on 6 (Ch. 6) on April 10 at 2pm ET to hear the winners counted down.Voting is open from March 1 until March 16 at 12pm ET. You may vote for up to 12 artists.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 18:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 407 M - -
Net income 2021 1 125 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 872 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
Yield 2021 1,02%
Capitalization 24 219 M 24 219 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,94x
EV / Sales 2022 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 7,13 $
Last Close Price 5,85 $
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Christopher W. Phillips CTO, Chief Product Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-8.16%24 219
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.23.13%865
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.80.97%617
STINGRAY GROUP INC.7.89%407
HT&E LIMITED-2.16%401
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.11.12%175
