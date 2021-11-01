SiriusXM Big Ten Radio's Football Power Rankings – Week 9

Pete Pistone and the rest of the SiriusXM Big Ten Radio team will unveil Power Rankings each week of the college football season. Check out their 2021 Power Rankings below, and start listening to SiriusXM Big Ten Radio (Ch. 372) on the SXM App now.

The battle for the state of Michigan went to Michigan State. Ohio State continued to look good. The battle for the West Division is getting interesting. Here's how the Big Ten Radio team voted for this week's edition of the Power Rankings:

1. OHIO STATE

The Buckeyes were tested by Penn State but ultimately came up with another victory as Ohio State continues to round into shape as the regular season begins to wind down.

NEXT: @Nebraska (November 6)

2. MICHIGAN STATE

Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III had a banner day in the Spartans 37-33 win over Michigan on Saturday, running for 193 yards and five touchdowns. It was his second game this season with four or more rushing touchdowns, which leads all running backs in the FBS. He's only the third Michigan State player to score five rushing touchdowns in one game, and he's the first since Javon Ringer had five touchdowns against Eastern Michigan in 2008.

NEXT: @Purdue (November 6)

3. MICHIGAN

A bitter pill to swallow for Jim Harbaugh's team to lose a tough one on the road against Michigan State.

NEXT: Indiana (November 6)

4. PENN STATE

The Nittany Lions gave Ohio State all they could handle but could not come up with the big upset road win in Columbus.

NEXT: @Maryland (November 6)

5. MINNESOTA

Mar'Keise Irving ran for two touchdowns and a career-high 110 yards and Justin Walley scooped up a fumble and ran 25 yards for a score as Minnesota defeated Northwestern 41-14 Saturday. Tanner Morgan threw for 134 yards and ran for a touchdown and Ky Thomas added 106 yards on 21 carries as Minnesota (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) improved to 3-0 on the road.

NEXT: Illinois (November 6)

6. WISCONSIN

Graham Mertz scored on two quarterback sneaks and threw a touchdown pass to help Wisconsin trounce No. 9 Iowa 27-7 on Saturday for its fourth consecutive victory. Wisconsin forced three turnovers, produced six sacks and limited Iowa to 24 yards rushing on 30 carries. The Badgers maintained control of their destiny in the Big Ten West Division race and regained possession of the Heartland Trophy that goes to the winner of this annual matchup.

NEXT: @Rutgers (November 6)

7. PURDUE

Behind a stout defensive performance in the second half and forcing four turnovers, the Purdue football team picked up a 28-23 win on the road at Nebraska on Saturday afternoon. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw two touchdown passes in the win. The Boilermakers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) hounded the Nebraska (3-6, 1-5) offense, holding the hosts to just 162 yards and forcing three interceptions in the second half. Purdue intercepted four passes for the second time in three games and held the Cornhuskers to just 36 yards through most of the second half.

NEXT: Michigan State (November 6)

8. IOWA

All of a sudden Iowa is trending in the wrong direction and the Hawkeyes' loss to Wisconsin on the road has Kirk Ferentz's team battling for its playoff life down the stretch of the regular season.

NEXT: @Northwestern (November 6)

9. MARYLAND

Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 419 yards and two touchdowns, and Maryland snapped its three-game losing streak with a 38-35 victory over Indiana on Saturday. The Terrapins trailed 17-14 after a 66-yard touchdown run by Indiana's Stephen Carr in the third, but Maryland answered with two touchdown drives before the quarter was over.

NEXT: Penn State (November 6)

10. RUTGERS

Noah Vedral threw for 138 yards and rushed for a touchdown to lead Rutgers past Illinois 20-14 on Saturday. Isaih Pacheco rushed 21 times for 91 yards and Kyle Monangai ran 15 times for 77 yards and a touchdown for Rutgers

NEXT: Wisconsin (November 6)

11. NEBRASKA

The Huskers have been in a lot of close games this season but just can't find a way to win one including last week's loss at home to Purdue.

NEXT: Ohio State (November 6)

12. ILLINOIS

No carry over from the nine overtime win against Penn State as Illinois lost to Rutgers at Memorial Stadium.

NEXT: @Minnesota (November 6)

13.INDIANA

The losses continue to mount for the Hoosiers as they lose on the road to Maryland.

NEXT: @Michigan (November 6)

14. NORTHWESTERN

The Wildcats could not contain Minnesota's offense and dropped their home game to the Gophers last Saturday.

NEXT: Iowa (November 6)