    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SiriusXM Now a Standard Feature in MINI USA Models Sold in U.S.

06/29/2021 | 12:15pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis

MINI USA and SiriusXM Holdings Inc. on Tuesday said SiriusXM's audio entertainment service will be offered as a standard feature on all MINI models sold in the U.S.

The service will be offered beginning with model year 2022 vehicles, which are currently on sale, the companies said.

MINI owners also will receive a 12-month subscription to the SiriusXM All Access package when buying or leasing a new vehicle, the companies said.

The new offer is part of a recently signed agreement between SiriusXM and the BMW Group, parent company of MINI, the companies said, adding "this agreement extends the relationship between the companies through the 2026 calendar year."

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-21 1214ET

