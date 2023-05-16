Advanced search
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
05/16/2023
3.540 USD   -1.39%
04:31pSiriusXM to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
PR
05/09Sirius Xm : Mercedes-Benz USA and SiriusXM Sign Multi-Year Expansion of Agreement
PU
05/04SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SiriusXM to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

05/16/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced that Jennifer Witz, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 22, at 10:00 am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at siriusxm.com/investorrelations.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

Source: SiriusXM

Investor contacts: 
Hooper Stevens 
212-901-6718 
hooper.stevens@siriusxm.com

Natalie Candela 
212-901-6672 
natalie.candela@siriusxm.com

Media contact: 
Jessica Casano-Antonellis 
Jessica.casano@siriusxm.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siriusxm-to-present-at-the-jp-morgan-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference-301826124.html

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
