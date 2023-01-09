Advanced search
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
01/09/2023
5.910 USD   -1.34%
SiriusXM to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial and Operating Results

01/09/2023 | 04:31pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results on Thursday, February 2, and will hold a conference call the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by SiriusXM's Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Witz, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Sean Sullivan.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at https://investor.siriusxm.com.

To participate by telephone, please dial 877.407.4019 (Toll-free) or +1 201.689.8337 (Local) 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be connected to the SiriusXM conference call.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.  

Source: SiriusXM

Investor contacts:
Hooper Stevens
212-901-6718
hooper.stevens@siriusxm.com

Natalie Candela
212-901-6672
Natalie.candela@siriusxm.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siriusxm-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-and-operating-results-301716292.html

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
