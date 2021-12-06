Log in
Vision Boarding: Lil Huddy on his dream magazine cover, streaming goals & more

12/06/2021 | 01:22pm EST
Cole Chase Hudson, better known as Lil Huddy, has over 32 million TikTok followers and co-founded the famous Hype House creative collective in Los Angeles. At just 19 years old, Lil Huddy is already one of the biggest music influencers on the internet and released his debut album, Teenage Heartbreak, in September of this year - but he still has big dreams for his career.

We caught up with Lil Huddy for the second episode of Vision Boarding, a conversational series where rising artists look back at where they've been and map out where they hope to go in the future, based on the TikTok-approved concepts of mood boards and manifesting. Read some highlights of the conversation below and hear the rest (like his dream place to perform and more) here.

What was it like going viral for the first time?

Lil Huddy: Going viral for the first time … Have I even ever been viral before?

In the next 1 to 3 years, I want to collaborate with ____

LH: Green Day, really badly.

Who have you collaborated with?

LH: So far, I've collaborated with Travis Barker, and to have that be, like, my first collab - producer collab - is so cool.

I want to be interviewed by ____

LH: Jimmy Fallon.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 18:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 661 M - -
Net income 2021 1 298 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 1,11%
Capitalization 24 837 M 24 837 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,85x
EV / Sales 2022 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,21 $
Average target price 7,48 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-2.51%24 837
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.12.62%768
STINGRAY GROUP INC.6.07%386
AUDACY, INC.-1.62%354
HT&E LIMITED-8.65%326
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.40.14%222