Vision Boarding: Lil Huddy on his dream magazine cover, streaming goals & more

Cole Chase Hudson, better known as Lil Huddy, has over 32 million TikTok followers and co-founded the famous Hype House creative collective in Los Angeles. At just 19 years old, Lil Huddy is already one of the biggest music influencers on the internet and released his debut album, Teenage Heartbreak, in September of this year - but he still has big dreams for his career.

We caught up with Lil Huddy for the second episode of Vision Boarding, a conversational series where rising artists look back at where they've been and map out where they hope to go in the future, based on the TikTok-approved concepts of mood boards and manifesting. Read some highlights of the conversation below and hear the rest (like his dream place to perform and more) here.

What was it like going viral for the first time?

Lil Huddy: Going viral for the first time … Have I even ever been viral before?

In the next 1 to 3 years, I want to collaborate with ____

LH: Green Day, really badly.

Who have you collaborated with?

LH: So far, I've collaborated with Travis Barker, and to have that be, like, my first collab - producer collab - is so cool.

I want to be interviewed by ____

LH: Jimmy Fallon.