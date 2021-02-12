Log in
Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
'Pass the Ox': Curate the ultimate Lunar New Year playlist, then hear it on 88rising Radio

02/12/2021
This Lunar New Year is Year of the Ox, and 88rising Radio (Ch. 305) is going to 'pass the aux' to you and put together a special listener-voted Pass the Ox playlist via Instagram.

The Year of the Ox represents hard work and determination. Oxen are resolute in values and are fair, patient, and kind leaders.

We at 88rising Radio are excited to welcome the Ox and practice these principles in our homes and communities, in a time we need it most. And we are thrilled to put this celebration together with you!

Via Instagram, please submit your favorite song by an Asian artist and what this Lunar New Year means to you. Hashtag #passtheox and tag @88rising.radio for a chance to be added to our Pass the Ox playlist.

We will play them on the radio all Lunar New Year long, starting February 16. The playlist will also be available to stream on the SiriusXM app anytime after its debut.

Tell us what you love.

Tell us who you love.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 13:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
