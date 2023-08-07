HAMILTON, Bermuda. Monday 7th August, 2023 - SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPNT), a global specialty insurer and reinsurer, and Eaton Gate, a London-based Managing General Underwriter (MGU), have today announced a new partnership. Eaton Gate writes in excess of £100 million GWP through its group of managing general agents (MGA) and is one of the largest MGU/MGAs in the UK.

The partnership will be primarily focused on UK property casualty insurance business. The deal reinforces SiriusPoint's highly targeted strategy to develop MGA partnerships based on income, risk appetite alignment and synergy with the company's underwriting expertise, vision and values.

Eaton Gate is the first MGA partnership to have emerged from SiriusPoint International's new MGA Centre of Excellence, which was launched earlier in the year to deliver an efficient and collaborative onboarding experience for new MGA partners. The approach mirrors the Company's North American structure and enables operational efficiencies and access to expertise across the Company's global platform, allowing partners to benefit from the 'one SiriusPoint' ethos.

Rob Gibbs, Chief Executive Officer, SiriusPoint International, said: "Our partnership with Eaton Gate is a major first step in the delivery of our International strategy. I'm proud to see the SiriusPoint International MGA Centre of Excellence putting our plan into practice and collaborating across the global business to make it happen. Thank you to everyone who has worked so hard to support this next stage of our growth. I look forward to seeing the International business continue to evolve with expert partners such as Eaton Gate, and our MGA Centre of Excellence go from strength to strength."

Jonathan Matthews, Group Chief Operating Officer, Eaton Gate said: "The addition of a global partner like SiriusPoint to the Eaton Gate panel will support the next stage of our growth. Combining the strongest underwriting capacity available, and a senior management with blue-chip UK market pedigree, SiriusPoint will accelerate our strategy to service our national and selected regional broking partners and their customers with interesting and useful SME commercial and mid-market home underwriting capability."

Aon played a key role as the broker for the partnership between SiriusPoint and Eaton Gate.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm, and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and Program Managers within our Insurance & Services segment. With over $3.0 billion total capital, SiriusPoint's operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch. For more information, please visit www.siriuspt.com.

About Eaton Gate

Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Gary Burke, EGV is a managing general underwriter (MGU) specialising in UK mid-market commercial insurance. Its well-recognised and highly experienced executive team have created an exciting and unique offering akin to a virtual insurer. It has quickly gained traction in the market and is regularly writing policies in excess of £50,000 p.a.

Forward-Looking Statements

We make statements in this press release that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry; the adequacy of our reserves; fluctuation in the results of operations; pandemic or other catastrophic event, such as the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak; uncertainty of success in investing in early-stage companies, such as the risk of loss of an initial investment, highly variable returns on investments, delay in receiving return on investment and difficulty in liquidating the investment; the costs, expense and difficulties of the integration of the operations of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.; our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market and investment income fluctuations; trends in insured and paid losses; regulatory and legal uncertainties; and other risk factors described in SiriusPoint's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, or new information, data or methods, future events, or other circumstances after the date of this press release.