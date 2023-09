HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) today announced that it is planning to release its third quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The Company will also hold a webcast, which can also be accessed as a conference call, to discuss its financial results at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 9, 2023.



The webcast of the live conference call can be accessed by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.siriuspt.com. The online replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the call.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0879 (international) and asking for the SiriusPoint Ltd. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. A replay will be available at the conclusion of the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671, and providing the passcode 13740964. The replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on November 23, 2023.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents within our Insurance & Services segment. With over $3.0 billion total capital, SiriusPoint’s operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch. For more information, please visit www.siriuspt.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Dhruv Gahlaut, SiriusPoint

+44 7514 659 918

Media

Sarah Hills, Rein4ce

sarah.hills@rein4ce.co.uk

+44 7718882011