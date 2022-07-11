SiriusPoint : Announces Strategic Partnership with Specialty MGA Alta Signa

HAMILTON, Bermuda. July 11, 2022 -- SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPNT), a global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has announced a strategic partnership and investment with Alta Signa Holdings (Alta Signa), a European Managing General Agent (MGA) specializing in financial and professional lines insurance.

Founded in 2019, Alta Signa is headquartered in Brussels with a branch network across Continental Europe. The company underwrites specialty insurance lines including Management Liability, Professional Indemnity, Crime, and Cyber, focusing on corporate and financial institution clients. SiriusPoint has been part of Alta Signa's panel of A-rated capacity providers since January 2022, and this expanded relationship sees the formation of a scalable strategic partnership.

"We are very pleased to add Alta Signa to our portfolio of strategic partnerships," said Bobby Heerasing, Head of International Strategic Business Development at SiriusPoint. "Alta Signa has an experienced and highly qualified leadership team, with deep insurance relationships and a proven track record of delivering underwriting profitability. We see great potential for a scalable partnership across multiple lines, leveraging Alta Signa's approach of taking specialized underwriting expertise to local brokers in the European retail market. We are excited to support the next stage of the company's development."

Alta Signa Chief Executive Officer, Gerard Van Loon, who has 30 years of experience in the European insurance industry, commented, "We are delighted to announce Alta Signa's partnership with SiriusPoint. SiriusPoint's investment will give us the financial support to fast track our growth and create synergies that make sense for both partners. We are excited to become a distribution partner for selected SiriusPoint insurance products - the potential to leverage SiriusPoint's insurance licenses and balance sheet on a multi year basis is an attractive proposition for clients and brokers alike. I look forward to working more closely with the SiriusPoint team and benefiting from their specialty insurance expertise and collective management experience."

The Alta Signa strategic partnership is part of SiriusPoint's strategy of growing its portfolio of MGA and insurance services businesses.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint is a global insurer and reinsurer providing solutions to clients and brokers in almost 150 countries. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations around the world, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and technology-driven insurance services companies within our Insurance & Services division. With over $3 billion total capital, SiriusPoint's operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch. For more information, please visit www.siriuspt.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Clare Kerrigan, SiriusPoint

clare.kerrigan@siriuspt.com

+44 7970695959

Media

Mairi Mallon, Rein4ce

mairi.mallon@rein4ce.co.uk

+44 7843076533

Forward-Looking Statements

We make statements in this report that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, such as statements regarding our future performance. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of SiriusPoint. SiriusPoint is also subject to risks and uncertainties, including the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, fluctuation in the results of operations; pandemic or other catastrophic event, such as the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak; uncertainty of success in investing in early-stage companies, such as the risk of loss of an initial investment, highly variable returns on investments, delay in receiving return on investment and difficulty in liquidating the investment; the costs, expense and difficulties of the integration of the operations of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.; our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market and investment income fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other risk factors described in SiriusPoint's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, or new information, data or methods, future events or other circumstances after the date of this report.

Source: SiriusPoint Ltd.