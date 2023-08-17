HAMILTON, Bermuda, August 16th, 2023 - SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPNT), a global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has appointed Anthony Shapella as Deputy Chief Underwriting Officer. Based in New York and reporting to David Govrin, Group President, and Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO), Mr. Shapella will join the business on September 5th, 2023.

In this newly created role, Mr. Shapella will work closely with SiriusPoint's global executive and underwriting leadership to create underwriting value and growth. His focus will be on profitability and performance management, optimizing underwriting capital allocation, disciplined portfolio management and delivering a One SiriusPoint approach to global underwriting.

Mr. Shapella will join SiriusPoint from AIG, where he held several senior roles over a ten-year period, including Global Head of Portfolio Analytics, Chief Risk Officer for Financial and Liability Lines and Risk Aggregation Analytics Director. Prior to that, Mr. Shapella worked for Towers Watson in insurance consulting and reinsurance brokerage roles.

David Govrin commented: "I am very pleased to welcome Anthony to SiriusPoint. He is a leader in his field with almost 20 years of experience and a strong and diverse background across all aspects of underwriting. He brings significant depth to the global underwriting function.

"SiriusPoint is an underwriting first company and we have undertaken considerable action over the last two years to refine our underwriting model and culture, align our risk appetite with our global strategy, and effect dramatic improvement in our portfolio. I am delighted that we are creating a culture and building a track record of performance that is drawing the industry's top talent to us."

"There is real momentum building at SiriusPoint for the Company to become 'best in class' in the markets in which it operates" said Mr. Shapella. "Continued disciplined underwriting is part of the

journey to profitability and success and I am looking forward to joining the Company to contribute and collaborate with the team and our stakeholders."

Mr. Shapella has an MBA from Fox School of Business at Temple University and a BS in Business Administration/Finance from Mount St. Mary's University.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm, and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and Program Managers within our Insurance & Services segment. With over $3.0 billion total capital, SiriusPoint's operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch. For more information, please visit www.siriuspt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

We make statements in this press release that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry; the adequacy of our reserves; fluctuation in the results of operations; pandemic or other catastrophic event, such as the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak; uncertainty of success in investing in early-stage companies, such as the risk of loss of an initial investment, highly variable returns on investments, delay in receiving return on investment and difficulty in liquidating the investment; the costs, expense and difficulties of the integration of the operations of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.; our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market and investment income fluctuations; trends in insured and paid losses; regulatory and legal uncertainties; and other risk factors described in SiriusPoint's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, or new information, data or methods, future events, or other circumstances after the date of this press release.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Dhruv Gahlaut, SiriusPoint

dhruv.gahlaut@siriuspt.com

+44 7514 659 918

Media

Sarah Hills, Rein4ce

sarah.hills@rein4ce.co.uk

+44 7718882011

Source: SiriusPoint Ltd.