SIRIUSPOINT LTD. - A
GLOBAL UNDERWRITER
2024 First Quarter
Results
April 30, 2024
Agenda
- Introduction
- Key Messages
- Diversified Business Model
- Quarterly Results Update
Introduction
Key Messages: Strong Results and Execution on Strategic Priorities
Sixth consecutive quarter of strong underwriting results
Net investment income remains strong, on track for 2024 guidance
Distribution enhanced and further progress on rationalizing MGA stakes
- Underwriting profit for the Core business at $44m with 91.4% Combined Ratio (vs. $17m and 96.8% in Q1'23 ex. LPT1)
- 5.1 ppts of COR1 improvement YoY on a like-for-like basis supported by 3 ppts of attritional loss ratio improvement
- Favorable Prior Year Development (PYD) in Q1'24 of $7m for the Core business (excluding LPT)
- No material exposure to Baltimore's Key bridge collapse
- Net investment income (NII) is strong at $79m in Q1'24
- Duration of assets backing loss reserves increased to ~2.9 years and remains fully matched
- Average fixed income portfolio credit rating of AA with no defaults across the portfolio
- 5 new partnerships added and 2 existing relationships expanded since start of 2024
- $20m of net services fee income2, up 8% vs. Q1'23 with 30% service margin (up 1 ppt vs. Q1'23)
- MGA equity stakes down to 24 (vs. 36 at Q4'22)
Material weakness remediated
Optimized debt structure strengthens balance sheet even further
- Material weakness relating to internal controls over financial reporting disclosed in Q3'23 was remediated as of Q4'23
- Debt redemption to reduce leverage by ~2.5 ppts
- Bermuda Solvency Capital Ratio (BSCR)3 strong at 255% as of Q4'23. Debt refinancing expected to add another ~20 ppts
- Loss Portfolio Transfer agreed in relation to the already exited Workers' Comp Program
- Q1 performance is within the medium term ROE guidance of 12% to 15%
Notes: [1] Reflects Core business and adjusted for $90m of Q1'23 reserve releases linked to LPT. [2] Net services fee income includes services noncontrolling income. [3] SiriusPoint Group BSCR calculated as available economic capital and surplus divided by the enhanced capital requirement. Q4'23 figure is an estimate. [4] ROE calculated as annualized net income available to SiriusPoint common shareholders divided by average common shareholders' equity.
Diversified Business Model: All 3 Engines are Delivering
$ numbers in USD millions
Underwriting1
Strategic Investments3
Investments
Q1'24 GPW by Specialism1
Property 11%
Consolidated
Others
Investments with
Q1'24 Net Investment Income:
Specialty 21%
Casualty 34%
Arcadian
underwriting capacity: 13
IMG
Armada
Other Investments: 7
$79
Q1'24 Total Investment Result7:
$80
FY net investment income guidance
A&H
34%
Q1'24 GPW
$881
Q1'24 COR
91.4%
Q1'24 UW Income
$44
5.1 ppts YoY improvement in COR1 during Q1'24 on a like-for-like basis2
No Cat losses1 for Q1'24 vs. $7m in Q1'23
Rebalanced portfolio with lower exposure to Property
Alta Signa
Total MGAs
4
Q1'24 SP Premium4
$156
5
$20
Q1'24 SP Premium6: $46
Q1'24 Net Services Fee Income
Q1'24 Book Value
$103
Q1'24 Consolidated MGA service revenue grew 3% YoY
Net services fee income5 grew 8% YoY, with service margin at 30%
Fee income from MGAs provides a diversified, capital-light source of earnings
of $250m to $265m for 2024
Reduction in P&L volatility given higher percentage of available for sale ("AFS") assets
93% of our fixed income investments8 classified as AFS (vs. 90% as of Q4'23 and none as of Q4'21)
Notes: [1] Reflects Core business. [2] Excludes reserve releases linked to LPT and deferred gain. [3] Strategic investments as of March 31, 2024. Investments also include holdings in Venture Capital (VC) funds. [4] SP premium refers to Gross Premium Written from Arcadian, IMG, Armada and Alta Signa on
like-for-like basis. [5] Net services fee income includes services noncontrolling income. [6] SP premium refers to SiriusPoint Gross Premium Written from non-consolidated partnerships where we have equity stakes. [7] Total investment result calculated as the sum of Net realized and unrealized investment
gains (losses), Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) from related party investment funds and Net investment income. [8] Fixed income investments exclude short-term investments.
Quarterly Results Update
Q1 2024 Financial Results
$ numbers in USD millions
GPW1
NPW1
UW Income1
Net Services Fee Income1
Total Investment Result2
Net Income (Loss)3
COR1 (%)
Q1'23
$1,060
$764
ex.LPT
$17
$107
$18
$74
ex. LPT $52 $132
ex. LPT 96.8%
80.5%
Q1'24
$881
$627
ex. LPT $43
$44
$20
$80
ex. LPT
$96
$91
ex. LPT 91.7%
91.4%
Key Comments
• GPW1 decreased 17% YoY
•
Driven by Insurance & Services (-$140m) and
Reinsurance (-$40m)
•
GPW down ~7% adjusting for exited lines like
Cyber, Workers' Comp
•
Core underwriting result up $25m excluding benefits
linked to LPT. Improvement mainly driven by lower
attritional losses and no Cat losses
• Net services fee income1 grew 8% to $20m, with
service margin increasing 1 ppt to 30%
•
Total investment result2 at $80m vs. $74m in Q1'23. NII
at $79m vs. $62m in Q1'23
• Other notable items impacting Q1'24 income:
• $4m of foreign exchange gains
•
$16m impact from MTM5 on liability-classified
capital instruments
•
$21m interest expense of which $7m relates to
LPT
• Net income3 of $91m supported by underwriting,
investment result and net services fee income
• Common shareholders' equity5 at $2.4bn, up 4% in
Q4'23
Common Shareholders'
$2,314
Equity4
Q1'24
$2,403
the quarter
Notes: [1] Reflects Core business. [2] Total investment result calculated as the sum of net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses), net realized and unrealized investment gains from related party investment funds and net
investment income. [3] Net income (loss) available to SiriusPoint common shareholders. [4] Common shareholders' equity attributable to SiriusPoint common shareholders at end of period. [5] MTM = Mark to Market.
Trends in Gross Premium Written
$ numbers in USD millions
Core
Exited programs in Cyber
$1060
and Workers' Comp
$881
$943
Insurance & Services
Exited programs in Cyber
$664
and Workers' Comp
$524
$549
Reinsurance
$396
$356
Q1'23
Q1'24
Q1'23
Q1'24
Q1'23
Q1'24
Key Comments
- 2024 premium growth is impacted by actions taken during 2023
- Core premiums down 17%, but reduction lower at ~7% after adjusting for exited programs in Cyber and Workers' Comp
- Insurance & Services premiums down 21% on headline basis and ~4% when adjusted for program exits
- Reinsurance premiums down 10% for Q1'24, driven by lower US casualty premiums and structured deals
- Overall, rate increase at 4% across the book (ex. North America Insurance business) during Q1'24 driven by US Casualty and non-US Property portfolios
Underwriting Performance: Continued Focus on Profitability
$ numbers in USD millions
COR Walk1
96.8%
1 ppt
91.4%
0.3 ppt
91.7%
80.5%
(5 ppts)
(1 ppt)
Attritional ratio3 3 ppts
Cat ratio 1 ppt
PYD4 ratio 1 ppt
Q1'23
Q1'23
2
Loss Ratio Acquisition OUE Ratio
Q1'24
LPT
Q1'24
ex. LPT
Ratio
ex. LPT
Trends in Attritional Loss Ratio3 and Acquisition Cost Ratio
Attritional
Core
Insurance & Services
Reinsurance
Loss3 +
87.3%
85.8%
89.4%
90.6%
84.8%
80.7%
Acquisition
Cost Ratio
25.0%
26.1%
24.6%
24.7%
25.4%
27.5%
62.3%
59.7%
64.8%
65.9%
59.4%
53.2%
Q1'23
Q1'24
Q1'23
Q1'24
Q1'23
Q1'24
Attritional Loss Ratio3
Acquisition Cost Ratio
Key Comments
- Portfolio actions supporting results, headline Q1'24 COR at 91.4%1 supported by lower attritional losses and Cat losses
- 3 ppts improvement in attritional loss ratio3 to 59.7%
- No Cat losses1 (net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums) during Q1'24 vs. $7m in Q1'23
- PYD1,4 ratio at 1.5% (1.2% ex. LPT transaction). Q1'23 PYD
ratio was at 16.7% including benefits linked to the LPT transaction2 (0.3% ex. LPT)
- Total Expense ratio stable at 33.3%1,5 vs. Q1'23
- 5.1 ppts of COR improvement on a like-for-like basis1 (91.7% in Q1'24 vs. 96.8% at Q1'23 ex. LPT)
Notes: [1] Reflects Core business. [2] Reflects Core business adjusted for $90m of Q1'23 reserve releases linked to LPT. [3] Attritional loss ratio excludes catastrophe losses and prior year loss reserve development from the loss ratio. [4]
PYD = Prior Year Development. [5] Total expense ratio calculated as the sum of acquisition cost ratio and other underwriting expense (OUE) ratio.
