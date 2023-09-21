Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Unless the context otherwise indicates or requires, as used in this presentation references to "we," "our," "us," the "Company," and "SiriusPoint" refer to SiriusPoint Ltd. and its directly and indirectly owned subsidiaries, as a combined entity, except where otherwise stated or where it is clear that the terms mean only SiriusPoint Ltd. exclusive of its subsidiaries. We have made rounding adjustments to reach some of the figures included in this presentation and, unless otherwise indicated, percentages presented in this presentation are approximate.

In presenting SiriusPoint's results, management has included financial measures that are not calculated under standards or rules that comprise accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). SiriusPoint's management uses this information in its internal analysis of results and believes that this information may be informative to investors in gauging the quality of SiriusPoint's financial performance, identifying trends in our results and providing meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Core underwriting income, Core net services income, Core income, Core combined ratio, accident year loss ratio, accident year combined ratio and attritional loss ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes it is useful to review Core results as it better reflects how management views the business and reflects the Company's decision to exit the runoff business. Tangible book value per diluted common share is also a non-GAAP financial measure. SiriusPoint's management believes that effects of intangible assets are not indicative of underlying underwriting results or trends and make book value comparisons to less acquisitive peer companies less meaningful. The tangible book value per diluted common share is also useful because it provides a more accurate measure of the realizable value of shareholder returns, excluding intangible assets.

Safe Harbor Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. The Company cautions you that the forward-looking information presented in this presentation is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this presentation. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "intends," "seeks," "anticipates," "aims," "plans," "targets," "estimates," "expects," "assumes," "continues," "should," "could," "will," "may" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from the Company's expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements are the following: our ability to execute on our strategic transformation, including re-underwriting to reduce volatility and improving underwriting performance, de-risking our investment portfolio, and transforming our business, including re-balancing our portfolio and growing the Insurance & Services segment; the impact of unpredictable catastrophic events including uncertainties with respect to current and future COVID-19 losses across many classes of insurance business and the amount of insurance losses that may ultimately be ceded to the reinsurance market, supply chain issues, labor shortages and related increased costs, changing interest rates and equity market volatility; inadequacy of loss and loss adjustment expense reserves, the lack of available capital, and periods characterized by excess underwriting capacity and unfavorable premium rates; the performance of financial markets, impact of inflation, and foreign currency fluctuations; our ability to compete successfully in the (re)insurance market and the effect of consolidation in the (re)insurance industry; technology breaches or failures, including those resulting from a malicious cyber-attack on us, our business partners or service providers; the effects of global climate change, including increased severity and frequency of weather-related natural disasters and catastrophes and increased coastal flooding in many geographic areas; our ability to retain key senior management and key employees; a downgrade or withdrawal of our financial ratings; fluctuations in our results of operations; legal restrictions on certain of SiriusPoint's insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries' ability to pay dividends and other distributions to SiriusPoint; the outcome of legal and regulatory proceedings and regulatory constraints on our business; reduced returns or losses in SiriusPoint's investment portfolio; our potential exposure to U.S. federal income and withholding taxes and our significant deferred tax assets, which could become devalued if we do not generate future taxable income or applicable corporate tax rates are reduced; risks associated with delegating authority to third party managing general agents; future strategic transactions such as acquisitions, dispositions, investments, mergers or joint ventures; SiriusPoint's response to any acquisition proposal that may be received from any party, including any actions that may be considered by the Company's board of directors or any committee thereof; and other risks and factors listed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.