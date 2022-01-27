SiriusPoint : Promotes Shams Patel to Chief Pricing Actuary

HAMILTON, Bermuda. January 27, 2021 -- SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPNT), a global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has announced the appointment of Shams Patel to the role of Chief Pricing Actuary.

Shams joined SiriusPoint in 2008 and most recently held the position of Head of Pricing and Business Planning in the UK. As Chief Pricing Actuary, Shams will lead pricing strategy across SiriusPoint's global re/insurance platform, working in partnership with global and regional underwriting teams to establish pricing that aligns to the Company's risk and profitability thresholds. Shams will continue to be based in London, with a dual reporting line to David Govrin, Global Chief Underwriting Officer and Justin Brenden, Chief Actuary.

"We are delighted to make this promotion to our global underwriting and actuarial leadership team", said David Govrin. "With strong industry experience and professional credentials, Shams is a consummate team player and thought leader. He has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence as we as we continue to differentiate ourselves in the marketplace and position our business for sustainable underwriting profitability."

Justin Brenden commented: "Shams has already proven himself to be a valuable member of the team. As Chief Pricing Actuary, he will be instrumental in enhancing SiriusPoint's approach to pricing and catastrophe modelling and delivering on the business's commitment to disciplined risk management by architecting consistent global standards. I am very pleased to welcome him to the role."

Shams is a Fellow of the Faculty and Institute of Actuaries (UK), holds a post-graduate diploma in Actuarial Science from Bayes Business School (previously Cass Business School) and a BSc in Mathematics and Computer Science from King's College London.

"Shams' appointment speaks to the depth of talent at SiriusPoint and the priority we place on an entrepreneurial culture that is conducive to the growth and development of our team members," added David Govrin.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SiriusPoint) is a global insurer and reinsurer providing solutions to clients and brokers in almost 150 countries. Bermuda-headquartered with offices around the world, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We write a global portfolio of Accident and Health, Specialty, Property and Runoff, combining data and creative thinking to underwrite risks with skill and discipline. With over $3 billion total capital, SiriusPoint's operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch. For more information, please visit www.siriuspt.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Clare Kerrigan, SiriusPoint

clare.kerrigan@siriuspt.com

+44 7970695959

Media

Sarah Hills, Rein4ce

sarah.hills@rein4ce.co.uk

+44 7718882011

Forward-Looking Statements

We make statements in this report that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of SiriusPoint. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, fluctuation in the results of operations; pandemic or other catastrophic event, such as the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak; uncertainty of success in investing in early-stage companies, such as the risk of loss of an initial investment, highly variable returns on investments, delay in receiving return on investment and difficulty in liquidating the investment; the costs, expense and difficulties of the integration of the operations of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.; our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market and investment income fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other risk factors described in SiriusPoint's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, or new information, data or methods, future events or other circumstances after the date of this report.