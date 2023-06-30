Insider information 30.06.2023 11:03:55 (local time)
Company: Sirma Group Holding AD-Sofia (SGH)
Company: Sirma Group Holding AD-Sofia (SGH)
Notification under Art. 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the purchase of shares by a member of the Board of Directors of Sirma Group Holding
The notice is available in English on the financial website X3News.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sirma Group Holding AD published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 09:00:03 UTC.