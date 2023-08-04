Sirma Group Holding AD is a Bulgaria-based company, which is n the information technology IT industry. The Company operates through more than 20 subsidiaries and joint ventures, specialized in different areas of IT. The Company offers various solutions and services, such as System Integration, Software Development, Information technology IT Consulting Services, Core Semantic Technology, Text mining, Web mining, computer-aided design CAD, computer-aided manufacturing CAM systems, Payment Portal, Electronic Banking services, Customer Data profile management and collection, Scoring, Workflow, Reporting and Risk services, Business Intelligence, Notification and Statements, Trading and Forex, Debt collection and Legal lawsuits, among others.