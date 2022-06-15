Sirma : Invitation and materials for a GSM

15.06.2022 10:56:03 (local time)

Company: Sirma Group Holding AD-Sofia (SGH)

Sirma Group Holding submitted to BSE an updated invitation and materials to the regular General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 24 June 2022 at 11:00 am in the city of Sofia at 135 Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd., floor 2, under the following agenda:

- Approval of a decision for the sale of shares of the capital of Sirma AI JSC, owned by Sirma Group Holding

Draft resolution: The General Meeting approves the decision of the Board of Directors of Sirma Group Holding to dispose of its shares in the capital of Sirma AI JSC, under the following terms of the transaction:

1) Buyer: New Frontier Technology Invest SARL

2) The sale price of shares that Sirma Group Holding will receive for the sale of all shares that Sirma Group Holding holds in the capital of Sirma AI JSC (517,901 shares) amounts to EUR 6,600,714.

- Report of the managing bodies on the company's activity in 2021

- Adoption of the 2021 individual and consolidated annual financial reports of the company

- Report of the Audit Committee for 2021

- Report on the implementation of the remuneration policy for the members of the managing bodies

- Adoption of a resolution on payment of short-term variable remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors

- Release from liability of the members of the managing bodies for their activity in 2021

- Election of a registered auditor for 2022

- Changes within the Audit Committee

- Extension of the mandate of the Audit Committee

- Changes within the managing bodies of the company

Draft resolution: Release of Petar Statev and election of Veselin Kirov, Yavor Dzhonev, Martin Paev and Peyo Popov as members of the Board of Directors, with the same remuneration and mandate as the current Board of Directors members

- Amendments to the Statutes of the company

- Financial result allocation decision

Draft resolution: Allocation of the 2021 profit of BGN 1,034,415.82 as follows:

1) Allocation of BGN 103,441.58 to the Reserve Fund

2) Coverage of the accumulated loss before 2015 of BGN 13,669.81 at the expense of funds from the retained earnings from prior periods

3) Gross dividend distribution to the shareholders of BGN 1,400,000 in total at the expense of (i) the remainder of the 2021 profit of BGN 930,974.24 and (ii) BGN 469,025.76 from the retained earnings from prior periods

- Discussion of dividend distribution policy in Sirma Group Holding

The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the GMS, i.e. by 10 June 2022 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the holders will be entitled to exercise their voting right at the GMS, has been 08 June 2022 (Ex Date: 09 June 2022).

