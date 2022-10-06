Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bulgaria
  Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  Sirma Group Holding AD
  News
  Summary
    SGH   BG1100032140

SIRMA GROUP HOLDING AD

(SGH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-04
0.7650 BGN   +0.66%
10:12aSirma : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
10:02aSirma : Publication of the invitation for a GSM
PU
10/04Sirma : Will Pay an Interim Dividend for H1 2022
PU
Summary 
Summary

Sirma : Invitation and materials for a GSM

10/06/2022 | 10:12am EDT
Invitation and materials for a GSM 06.10.2022 16:11:41 (local time)

Company: Sirma Group Holding AD-Sofia (SGH)
Sirma Group Holding has appointed an extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 11 November 2022 at 11:00 am in the city of Sofia at 135 Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd., under the following agenda:
- Amendments to the Statutes of the company
- Adoption of the semi-annual financial report for the first half of 2022 and the activity report to it
- Distribution of a semi-annual dividend
Draft resolution: Distribution of a semi-annual dividend to the total amount of BGN 889,135.08 in terms of BGN 0.015 gross dividend per share
Suspensive condition: The semi-annual dividend distribution decision will be implemented after the registration with the Commercial Register of the amendments to the Statutes.
- Adoption of a decision the members of the Board of Directors to receive additional remuneration
The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities' register fourteen (14) days before the EGM, i.e. by 28 October 2022 (Record Date).
The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the holders will be entitled to exercise their voting right at the EGM, will be 26 October 2022 (Ex Date: 27 October 2022).
The invitation is available on the website of the Exchange.
The invitation and materials are published in English on the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

Sirma Group Holding AD published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 14:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
