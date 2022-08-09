Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Sirma Group Holding AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGH   BG1100032140

SIRMA GROUP HOLDING AD

(SGH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
0.7800 BGN   +3.31%
Sirma : JSC has started the dividend payment for 2021

08/09/2022 | 11:29am EDT
Pursuant to the decision taken by the General Meeting of Shareholders of "Sirma Group Holding" JSC dated June 24, 2022, the company proceeded to pay dividends to its shareholders under issue ISIN: BG1100032140 from Monday, August 8, 2022.

All shareholders of "Sirma Group Holding" JSC as of July 8, 2022, as registered by "Central Depository" AD, have the right to receive a dividend. Dividends paid are for 2021. Their total amount is BGN 1.4 million, or a gross BGN 0.0236 per share.

Shareholders who are served by investment intermediaries will receive their dividends through them. Those shareholders who do not have an investment intermediary (the so-called "Register A" shareholders at "Central Depository" AD) will be able to receive their dividends from all central offices of the servicing "United Bulgarian Bank" AD (an up-to-date list of these branches can be found here.

Dividends will be paid until February 8, 2023 - six months after the start of the payment. After this date, the rights of the shareholders to receive the dividend will be preserved for the next five years and will be serviced by the company directly.

The costs of dividend payment are to be borne by "Sirma Group Holding" JSC.

Read additional information about the Procedure for dividend payment here or contact Mr. Stanislav Tanushev, Investor Relations Director | Stanislav Tanushev stanislav.tanushev@sirma.bg or ir@sirma.bg

Disclaimer

Sirma Group Holding AD published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 15:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 67,5 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 19,0 M 9,93 M 9,93 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,56%
Capitalization 45,8 M 24,0 M 24,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart SIRMA GROUP HOLDING AD
Duration : Period :
Sirma Group Holding AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,78 BGN
Average target price 0,84 BGN
Spread / Average Target 7,69%
Managers and Directors
Tsvetan Borisov Alexiev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Radka Peneva Manager-Finance & Legal Issues
Georgi Parvanov Marinov Chairman
Sasha Konstantinova Bezuhanova Independent Director
Petar Borisov Statev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRMA GROUP HOLDING AD77.27%24
ACCENTURE PLC-25.14%196 299
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.73%155 194
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.82%103 302
INFOSYS LIMITED-14.22%85 377
SNOWFLAKE INC.-49.56%54 345