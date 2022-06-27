Sirma : Notification for a dividend distribution

27.06.2022 15:46:39 (local time)

Company: Sirma Group Holding AD-Sofia (SGH)

The General Meeting of Shareholders of Sirma Group Holding dated 24 June 2022 has taken the following dividend distribution decision for 2021:

- Gross dividend per share: BGN 0.0236

- Dividend payout starting date: To be additionally announced

The right to a dividend will be entitled to all shareholders

registered with the central securities register on the 14th day following the GMS date, i.e. by 08 July 2022 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the holder will be entitled to receive a dividend, will be 06 July 2022 (Ex-Dividend Date: 07 July 2022).

The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

