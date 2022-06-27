Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Sirma Group Holding AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGH   BG1100032140

SIRMA GROUP HOLDING AD

(SGH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-26
0.8150 BGN    0.00%
05:25pSIRMA : Notification for a dividend distribution
PU
06/15SIRMA : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
06/10Sirma Group Holding AD acquired remaining unknown stake in Sirma Solutions JSC.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirma : Notification for a dividend distribution

06/27/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Notification for a dividend distribution 27.06.2022 15:46:39 (local time)

Company: Sirma Group Holding AD-Sofia (SGH)
The General Meeting of Shareholders of Sirma Group Holding dated 24 June 2022 has taken the following dividend distribution decision for 2021:
- Gross dividend per share: BGN 0.0236
- Dividend payout starting date: To be additionally announced
The right to a dividend will be entitled to all shareholders
registered with the central securities register on the 14th day following the GMS date, i.e. by 08 July 2022 (Record Date).
The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the holder will be entitled to receive a dividend, will be 06 July 2022 (Ex-Dividend Date: 07 July 2022).
The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

Sirma Group Holding AD published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 21:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIRMA GROUP HOLDING AD
05:25pSIRMA : Notification for a dividend distribution
PU
06/15SIRMA : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
06/10Sirma Group Holding AD acquired remaining unknown stake in Sirma Solutions JSC.
CI
06/08Sirma Group Holding JSC to Distribute Dividend for 2021
CI
06/06SIRMA : Insider information
PU
06/06Sirma Group Eyes Deal for Majority Stake in TBI Info
CI
06/02SIRMA : Money2020 EU Reshapes the Financial Landscape in Europe
PU
05/30Sirma Group Holding AD Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
05/27SIRMA : Integral Venture Partners Acquires 76 Percent of the Leading Semantic Provider Ont..
PU
05/25SIRMA : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 67,5 M 36,6 M 36,6 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 19,0 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 47,9 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart SIRMA GROUP HOLDING AD
Duration : Period :
Sirma Group Holding AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,82 BGN
Average target price 0,84 BGN
Spread / Average Target 3,07%
Managers and Directors
Tsvetan Borisov Alexiev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Radka Peneva Manager-Finance & Legal Issues
Georgi Parvanov Marinov Chairman
Sasha Konstantinova Bezuhanova Independent Director
Petar Borisov Statev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRMA GROUP HOLDING AD85.23%26
ACCENTURE PLC-27.78%189 366
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-11.91%153 949
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.27%91 399
INFOSYS LIMITED-23.66%77 217
VMWARE, INC.1.80%49 714