Sirma : Notification for a dividend distribution

25.01.2023 13:14:48 (local time)

Company: Sirma Group Holding AD-Sofia (SGH)

Concerning the dividend distribution decision for the first half of 2022, taken by the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sirma Group Holding on 09 January 2023, the company informs of the following:

- Gross dividend per share: BGN 0.015

- Ddividend payout starting date: 20 February 2023

- Dividend payout final date: 20 August 2023

- Dividend payout: Via the Central Depository and CB UniCredit Bulbank

The full notice is published in English on the financial website X3News.

