  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Sirma Group Holding AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGH   BG1100032140

SIRMA GROUP HOLDING AD

(SGH)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-23
0.7100 BGN   -1.39%
Sirma : Notification for a dividend distribution
PU
01/10Sirma : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
01/06Sirma : Publication of the invitation for a GSM
PU
Sirma : Notification for a dividend distribution

01/25/2023 | 10:28am EST
Notification for a dividend distribution 25.01.2023 13:14:48 (local time)

Company: Sirma Group Holding AD-Sofia (SGH)
Concerning the dividend distribution decision for the first half of 2022, taken by the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sirma Group Holding on 09 January 2023, the company informs of the following:
- Gross dividend per share: BGN 0.015
- Ddividend payout starting date: 20 February 2023
- Dividend payout final date: 20 August 2023
- Dividend payout: Via the Central Depository and CB UniCredit Bulbank
The full notice is published in English on the financial website X3News.

Sirma Group Holding AD published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 15:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
