SIRMA GROUP HOLDING AD

SIRMA GROUP HOLDING AD

(SGH)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Sirma : New GraphDB 9.7 With Enhanced Performance and Memory Management

04/02/2021 | 06:18am EDT
The new release of GraphDB 9.7 includes substantial improvements in query performance and a major upgrade in memory management

Sirma AI, trading as Ontotext, has released GraphDB 9.7, which offers a substantial improvement in SPARQL performance.

The latest version of the GraphDB engine renders better memory management and a 30% reduction in the generated Java objects, enabling the database to achieve up to 7 times better throughput with such queries over large datasets.

Another improvement is achieved in the utilization of multi-core CPUs for handling multi-client workloads that involve such queries. As a result, all other operations' overall performance improvement is between 10-15% due to the lowered GC time. All changes are backwards compatible and are expected to affect large repositories under moderate to heavy query load.

The new release also includes new features in the FTS Connectors to support more comprehensive indexing and usability improvements, resulting from the end-user feedback. It offers user experience improvements in the JDBC virtual table configuration, helping the owner of the running query in query/update monitoring and support over the internal federation protocol.

Read the full news release here

Disclaimer

Sirma Group Holding AD published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 10:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 61,4 M 36,9 M 36,9 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 14,0 M 8,41 M 8,41 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 30,0 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 343
Free-Float 52,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tsvetan Borisov Alexiev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Radka Peneva Manager-Finance & Legal Issues
Georgi Parvanov Marinov Chairman
Sasha Konstantinova Bezuhanova Independent Director
Petar Borisov Statev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRMA GROUP HOLDING AD-8.11%18
ACCENTURE PLC6.56%176 926
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES10.56%159 633
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION5.86%119 054
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.6.96%81 052
INFOSYS LIMITED10.30%80 165
