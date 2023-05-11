Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Sirma Group Holding AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGH   BG1100032140

SIRMA GROUP HOLDING AD

(SGH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-09
0.6450 BGN   -0.77%
03:37aSirma : to Enter Northern Europe Markets
PU
05/10Sirma : will Pay the Dividends for 2022
PU
05/05Sirma : Publication of the invitation for a GSM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirma : to Enter Northern Europe Markets

05/11/2023 | 03:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The new entity - Sirma AB, is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's commercial focus will be on the Nordic markets and the BENELUX and DACH regions. The company will offer the full suite of products and services that Sirma Group Holding provides. Sirma AB will be led by a local manager and team tasked with establishing enduring, value-driven, collaborative partnerships with global and regional enterprises and customers.

Sirma Solutions' CEO, Momchill Zarev, expressed his delight at welcoming Katja Zabelinskaya, who will serve as Director of New Markets, and Anna Shemyakina, who will take on the role of Director of Strategic Sourcing. They will be responsible for spearheading the company's strategic growth in business development and sourcing.

With more than 20 years of experience serving technology-intensive clients and enterprises with top-notch solutions and talent, Katja and Anna are poised to strengthen Sirma's international growth in the Nordic, DACH, and BENELUX markets while paving the way for new strategic initiatives worldwide.

Furthermore, with a footprint in Sweden, a country that boasts a significant number of globally recognized tech unicorns and a pioneering region for sustainable growth, the company will be prepared to expand its markets and create a base for tech exchange and competency growth as noted by Katja Zabelinskaya.

Photo credits © Micael Widell on Unsplash

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sirma Group Holding AD published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 07:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SIRMA GROUP HOLDING AD
03:37aSirma : to Enter Northern Europe Markets
PU
05/10Sirma : will Pay the Dividends for 2022
PU
05/05Sirma : Publication of the invitation for a GSM
PU
04/28Sirma : Fully Acquired Sciant AD
PU
04/10Sirma Group Holding AD acquired 22.2% stake in Sciant AD.
CI
03/16Sirma Group Holding AD(BUL:SGH) dropped from SOFIX Index
CI
03/01Sirma Group Holding AD Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
02/16Sirma : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
02/16An Unknown buyer agreed to acquire Sirma AI from Sirma Group Holding AD for €9.46 ..
CI
02/03Sirma : Plans to Hire Over 100 Employees in 2023
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 72,9 M 40,9 M 40,9 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 24,0 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 12,4%
Capitalization 37,3 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
EV / Sales 2024 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 498
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart SIRMA GROUP HOLDING AD
Duration : Period :
Sirma Group Holding AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,65 BGN
Average target price 1,52 BGN
Spread / Average Target 136%
Managers and Directors
Tsvetan Borisov Alexiev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Radka Peneva Manager-Finance & Legal Issues
Georgi Parvanov Marinov Chairman
Yordan Stoyanov Nedev Independent Director
Atanas Kostadinov Kiryakov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRMA GROUP HOLDING AD-14.00%21
ACCENTURE PLC0.77%169 813
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.92%146 755
SIEMENS AG15.06%129 765
IBM-14.00%110 800
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.55%88 826
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer