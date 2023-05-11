Sirma : to Enter Northern Europe Markets

The new entity - Sirma AB, is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's commercial focus will be on the Nordic markets and the BENELUX and DACH regions. The company will offer the full suite of products and services that Sirma Group Holding provides. Sirma AB will be led by a local manager and team tasked with establishing enduring, value-driven, collaborative partnerships with global and regional enterprises and customers.

Sirma Solutions' CEO, Momchill Zarev, expressed his delight at welcoming Katja Zabelinskaya, who will serve as Director of New Markets, and Anna Shemyakina, who will take on the role of Director of Strategic Sourcing. They will be responsible for spearheading the company's strategic growth in business development and sourcing.

With more than 20 years of experience serving technology-intensive clients and enterprises with top-notch solutions and talent, Katja and Anna are poised to strengthen Sirma's international growth in the Nordic, DACH, and BENELUX markets while paving the way for new strategic initiatives worldwide.

Furthermore, with a footprint in Sweden, a country that boasts a significant number of globally recognized tech unicorns and a pioneering region for sustainable growth, the company will be prepared to expand its markets and create a base for tech exchange and competency growth as noted by Katja Zabelinskaya.

