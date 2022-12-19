Advanced search
Sirnaomics Marks 15th Anniversary with Opening of New US Headquarters and Laboratories in Germantown, Maryland

12/19/2022
HONG KONG and GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics Ltd. (Stock Code: 2257 HK) and its affiliates and subsidiaries (collectively, "Sirnaomics"), a leading biopharmaceutical company in discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, celebrated Sirnaomics' 15th anniversary of RNAi therapeutic innovation globally, along with the grand opening of the new headquarters and laboratories for its US subsidiary in Germantown, Maryland, on Dec. 15, 2022.

Sirnaomics USA's new facility is the site of the Company's U.S. headquarters and pre-clinical R&D center, and its recently incubated subsidiary RNAimmune, Inc., which specializes in the development of mRNA vaccine for infectious diseases. The new 50,375 square foot facility in the Seneca Meadows Corporate Center offers Sirnaomics USA ample space for current staff as well as for future expansion.

Sirnaomics USA celebration included participation by state and county representatives. Carla Meritt of Maryland Department of Commerce, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and other representatives delivered congratulatory remarks and certificates to Sirnaomics.

Since 2007, Sirnaomics has been discovering and developing innovative drugs for indications with significant unmet medical needs in areas such as cancers, fibrosis diseases, viral infection, liver-metabolic diseases, and medical aesthetics. Sirnaomics is the first biopharmaceutical company to achieve positive Phase IIa clinical outcomes in oncology clinical-stage RNA therapeutics.

With nearly 200 staffers world-wide, including 80 in the U.S., Sirnaomics has established a significant presence, developing its own proprietary and novel delivery platforms. Backed by renowned institutional investors and industry players, Sirnaomics has raised close to US $340 million since its inception, and successfully listed an IPO in Hong Kong (2257.HK) in December 2021.

About Sirnaomics

Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both China and the United States, and also the first company to achieve positive Phase IIa clinical outcomes in oncology for an RNAi therapeutics for its core product, STP705. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

Media contact: info@sirnaomics.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sirnaomics-marks-15th-anniversary-with-opening-of-new-us-headquarters-and-laboratories-in-germantown-maryland-301706534.html

SOURCE Sirnaomics Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2022
