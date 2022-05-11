Log in
05/10 11:59:56 pm EDT
70.70 HKD   -5.10%
04/08Nomura Adjusts Sirnaomics' Price Target to HK$107.14 From HK$97.54, Keeps at Buy
MT
04/04Sirnaomics Doses First Subject in US Clinical Trial of Rare Liver Disease Treatment
MT
04/04Sirnaomics Ltd. Doses First Subject in Phase I Clinical Trial of STP707 for the Treatment of Liver Fibrosis in Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
CI
Sirnaomics to Present Latest Developments on its GalNAc-Based Liver-Targeting Platforms and GalAhead™ Programs at the TIDES USA 2022

05/11/2022 | 12:53am EDT
GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SUZHOU, China, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics Ltd. ("Sirnaomics", stock code: 2257.HK), a leading biopharmaceutical company in discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, announced today that it will present the latest developments on its GalNAc-Liver-Targeting platforms and a progress report on its GalAhead™ technologies and programs at the TIDES USA 2022 Conference. TIDES 2022 is taking place May 9-12, 2022 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston.

Oral Presentation Details

  • Presentation Title: mxRNA™: Miniaturized RNAi Triggers Composed of Single Oligonucleotides
  • Presentation Segment: Oligonucleotide Discovery, Preclinical and Clinical
  • Presenter: Dmitry Samarsky, PhD, Sirnaomics Chief Technology Officer
  • Time/Date: 9:00am9:30am ET, Thursday, May 12, 2022.
  • Location: Hynes Convention Center, Room 102

Dr. Dmitry Samarsky, Sirnaomics Chief Technology Officer, will provide an oral presentation data demonstrating mxRNA efficacy in primary hepatocytes (in vitro) and in mice (in vivo). He will also present results of a 26-week study in non-human primates conducted with the candidate molecule for Sirnaomics' frontrunner GalAhead™ therapeutic program, targeting coagulation Factor XI, and report on progress made with other therapeutic programs based on the GalAhead™ platform.

For more information about Sirnaomics' presentation, visit the event website here.

About Sirnaomics

Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both China and the United States, and also the first company to achieve positive Phase IIa clinical outcomes in oncology for an RNAi therapeutics for its core product, STP705. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

CONTACT: 

Investors:
Nigel Yip
Chief Financial Officer, China, Sirnaomics
Email: NigelYip@sirnaomics.com

Media (US):
Alexis Feinberg
Tel: +1 203 939 2225
Email: Alexis.Feinberg@westwicke.com

Media (China):
Bunny Lee
Tel: +852 3150 6707
Email: sirnaomics.hk@pordahavas.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sirnaomics-to-present-latest-developments-on-its-galnac-based-liver-targeting-platforms-and-galahead-programs-at-the-tides-usa-2022-301544657.html

SOURCE Sirnaomics Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2022
