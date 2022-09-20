Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Sirnaomics Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2257   KYG2050P1028

SIRNAOMICS LTD.

(2257)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-09-20 am EDT
65.85 HKD   -3.59%
10:11aSirnaomics to Present Latest Developments on siRNA Therapeutics for Cancer and GalAhead(TM) Platform Programs at the 2nd Annual Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery Conference
PR
09/06Sirnaomics to Present at 3rd Annual Jefferies Asia Forum
PR
08/31Sirnaomics Records Higher H1 Loss as Expenses Rise; Shares Fall 5%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirnaomics to Present Latest Developments on siRNA Therapeutics for Cancer and GalAhead(TM) Platform Programs at the 2nd Annual Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery Conference

09/20/2022 | 10:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SUZHOU, China, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics Ltd. (the "Company" or "Sirnaomics", stock code: 2257.HK), a leading biopharmaceutical company in discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, announced today that it will present the latest developments on delivery of novel RNAi therapies for cancer, and its GalAhead™ platform and programs, at the 2nd Annual Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery Conference. The conference will take place on September 21 and 22, 2022 with workshops on September 20, 2022 at Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK.

Presentation Details

  • Presentation Title: Delivery of Novel siRNA Constructs for Treating Cancer
  • Presenter: Dr. David Evans, Chief Scientific Officer, Sirnaomics
  • Time/Date: 15:20 GMT on Wednesday, September 21, 2022
  • Presentation Topics:
    • Creating novel siRNA constructs for cancer treatment
    • Introduction to Sirnaomics' polypeptide nanoparticle delivery system (PNP-IT)
    • Introduction to STP705, Sirnaomics' lead oncology siRNA therapeutic targeting TGF-β1/COX-2
    • Discussion of novel siRNA therapeutics targeting other oncology indications

  • Presentation Title: GalAhead™ Therapeutic Platform and Programs
  • Presenter: Dr. Jack Wei, Senior Director, Sirnaomics
  • Time/Date: 16:30 GMT on Thursday, September 22, 2022
  • Presentation Topics:
    • Introduction to GalAhead™, Sirnaomics' GalNAc-RNAi therapeutic platform
    • Miniaturized RNAi (mxRNA) as a key technological component of the platform
    • Validation of technology in vivo and in vitro
    • Progress report on GalAhead™-based programs

For more information about Sirnaomics' presentation, please visit the event website at https://www.smgconferences.com/pharmaceuticals/uk/conference/oligonucleotide-discovery-delivery.

About Sirnaomics 

Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both China and the United States, and also the first company to achieve positive Phase IIa clinical outcomes in oncology for an RNAi therapeutic for its core product, STP705. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

CONTACT: 

Investor Relations:

Nigel Yip, MBA

Chief Financial Officer, China, Sirnaomics

Email: NigelYip@sirnaomics.com

US Media Contact:

Alexis Feinberg

Tel: +1 203 939 2225

Email: Alexis.Feinberg@westwicke.com

Asia Media Contact:

Bunny Lee

Tel: +852 3150 6707

Email: sirnaomics.hk@pordahavas.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sirnaomics-to-present-latest-developments-on-sirna-therapeutics-for-cancer-and-galaheadtm-platform-programs-at-the-2nd-annual-oligonucleotide-therapeutics-and-delivery-conference-301628476.html

SOURCE Sirnaomics Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about SIRNAOMICS LTD.
10:11aSirnaomics to Present Latest Developments on siRNA Therapeutics for Cancer and GalAhead..
PR
09/06Sirnaomics to Present at 3rd Annual Jefferies Asia Forum
PR
08/31Sirnaomics Records Higher H1 Loss as Expenses Rise; Shares Fall 5%
MT
08/30Sirnaomics Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/29Sirnaomics Achieves 100% Complete Response in Phase II Clinical Trial of STP705 for Tre..
PR
08/29Sirnaomics Achieves 100% Complete Response in Phase II Clinical Trial of STP705 for Tre..
CI
08/26Sirnaomics Advances GalAhead(TM)-Based RNAi Therapeutics for Treatment of Complement-Re..
PR
08/26Sirnaomics Ltd. Advances Galahead-Based RNAi Therapeutics for Treatment of Complement-R..
CI
08/23Sirnaomics Ltd. Announces Resignation of Mr. Da Liu as Non-Executive Director with Effe..
CI
08/22Hang Seng Index Adds Baidu, Hansoh Pharma as Constituents
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRNAOMICS LTD.
More recommendations