VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) is pleased to announce that its innovative anti-aging ingredient, GlycoProteMim™, has been featured in Stonegate Healthcare's newly published research report, "Novel Treatments for Age-Related Skin Problems." The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest advancements in the $12.5 billion anti-aging skincare market.



The research highlights GlycoProteMim alongside other prominent active ingredients such as OneSkin’s OS-01, Sisley Paris' Soy Peptides, SK-II's Pitera™, and SkinMedica's TNS Advanced Serum. GlycoProteMim is recognized for its unique approach to skin rejuvenation, addressing both surface-level appearance and underlying cellular mechanisms, making it a standout in the evolving landscape of skincare treatments.

"We are especially excited about advanced novel topicals like GycoProteMim and Pitera, and peptides like OS-01 which we believe will continue to take share from Retinoids, Toxins, and Dermal fillers that have been entrenched in the market," notes Stonegate Healthcare in its research report.

Link to Report: Stonegate Healthcare Partners Announces Publication of Thematic Report on Anti-Aging Dermatology Innovations

About Sirona Biochem

Sirona is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona’s compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona’s laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

About GlycoProteMim™

GlycoProteMim, a novel anti-aging compound, was developed under the direction of Dr. Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, using chemistry inspired by nature. This compound has been clinically validated as a significant breakthrough in non-invasive anti-aging skincare, offering powerful rejuvenation for aged skin. Safe, effective, and easy to use, GlycoProteMim could either complement or serve as an alternative to Botox® and dermal fillers, depending on consumer preferences. Plans are in place to launch the first consumer product containing GlycoProteMim in Europe and North America through a subsidiary, Sirona Laboratories, in early 2025, with further expansions into other markets anticipated. More information can be found at https://www.glycoprotemim.com.

