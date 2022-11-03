Sirona Biochem : FS Q3 31 Jul 2022
SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, 2022
SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
As at
July 31, 2022
October 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,126,071
$
778,006
Trade and other receivables (
Note 6)
40,085
86,319
Tax receivables (
Note 7)
627,476
356,182
Prepaid expenses and deposits (
Note 8)
142,778
39,141
$
1,936,410
$
1,259,648
Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
20,914
$
27,816
$
1,957,324
$
1,287,464
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables (
Note 9)
$
394,734
$
403,276
Current portion of long-term debt (
Note 10)
314,729
300,709
Current portion of lease obligation (
Note 11)
34,735
37,167
744,198
741,152
Long-term debt (
Note 10)
176,972
468,770
Lease obligation (
Note 11)
14,080
43,917
Employee benefits (
Note 13)
115,186
130,640
1,050,436
1,384,479
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
Share capital (
Note 14)
34,176,057
31,213,442
Subscription receivable
(37,500)
(3,600)
Contributed surplus (
Note 14)
7,620,157
6,550,616
Foreign translation reserve
141,852
(57,709)
Accumulated deficit
(40,993,679)
(37,799,764)
906,887
(97,015)
$
1,957,324
$
1,287,464
APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:
"Howard Verrico"
Director
" Alex Marazzi"
Director
Howard Verrico
Alex Marazzi
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
4
SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
July 31, 2022
July 31, 2021
July 31, 2022
July 31, 2021
Revenue
( Note 12 )
$
653,868
$
29,040
$
653,868
$
238,122
Expenses
Accounting and audit fees (
Note 15)
93,855
101,445
244,869
180,165
Consulting fees
106,583
20,524
261,489
91,859
Depreciations
2,280
2,437
6,902
7,490
Exchange (gain)/loss
(9,599)
7,968
(6,256)
74,361
Filing fees and transfer agent fees
3,321
1,899
30,034
31,375
Investor relations
30,509
16,616
83,549
80,282
Legal fees
24,154
1,770
114,956
3,006
Management fees and bonus (
Note 15)
159,933
40,320
240,573
120,960
Office and administration
59,268
49,505
170,658
179,749
Rental expenses
8,984
7,950
26,882
25,898
Research expenses (net)
334,691
219,580
1,064,566
944,719
Share-based payments (
Note 15)
171,150
20,867
1,464,972
408,009
Travel and entertainment
5,131
982
7,589
1,077
Wages, salaries and benefits (
Note 15)
36,691
36,880
110,543
106,188
(373,083)
(499,703)
(3,167,458)
(2,017,016)
Other income/(expenses)
Other income
1,265
2,278
4,881
6,153
Finance expense (
Notes 10, 11)
(8,940)
(48)
(26,236)
(1,193)
(7,675)
2,230
(21,355)
4,960
Loss for the period before income taxes
(380,758)
(497,473)
(3,188,813)
(2,012,056)
Income taxes recovery (expense)
(343)
3,681
(5,102)
6,068
Net loss for the period
(381,101)
(493,792)
(3,193,915)
(2,005,988)
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
Foreign currency translation
10,967
(5,331)
(199,561)
84,351
Comprehensive loss for the period
$
(370,134)
$
(499,123)
$
(3,393,476)
$
(1,921,637)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding - basic and diluted
251,731,526
226,260,444
242,714,863
226,441,593
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
5
SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars, except share number)
Issued common shares
Subscription
Contributed
Foreign translation
Accumulated
Total equity
Number
Amount
receivable
surplus
reserve
deficit
(deficiency)
BALANCE, OCTOBER 31, 2020
226,309,320
$
29,079,178
$
-
$
6,563,182
$
(101,536)
$
(35,493,429)
$
47,395
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(2,005,988)
(2,005,988)
Issuance of stock options
-
-
-
408,009
-
-
408,009
Exercise of options
818,286
317,168
-
(87,288)
-
-
229,880
Exercise of warrants
3,198,860
642,191
-
(116,181)
-
-
526,010
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
84,351
-
84,351
BALANCE, July 31, 2021
230,326,466
$
30,038,537
$
-
$
6,767,722
$
(17,185)
$
(37,499,418)
$
(710,342)
BALANCE, October 31, 2021
236,067,566
$
31,213,442
$
(3,600)
$
6,550,616
$
(57,709)
$
(37,799,764)
$
(97,015)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(3,193,915)
(3,193,915)
Issuance of stock options
-
-
-
1,464,972
-
-
1,464,972
Exercise of options
1,655,000
170,300
3,600
155,450
-
-
329,350
Exercise of warrants
14,008,960
2,792,315
(37,500)
(550,881)
-
-
2,203,934
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
199,561
-
199,561
BALANCE, July 31, 2022
251,731,526
$
34,176,057
$
(37,500)
$
7,620,157
$
141,852
$
(40,993,679)
$
906,887
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
6
SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED JULY 31,
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
2022
2021
Operating activities
Net loss for the period
$
(3,193,915)
$
(2,005,988)
Items not requiring use of cash:
Consulting fees
48,279
38,625
Depreciations
6,902
7,490
Income taxes expense (recovery)
5,103
(6,070)
Share-based payments
1,464,972
408,009
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade and other receivables and tax receivables
61,992
(368,416)
Prepaid expenses and deposits
(17,090)
(29,686)
Trade and other payables
(175,843)
(4,599)
Employee benefits
(4,738)
21,030
Cash used in operating activities
(1,804,338)
(1,939,605)
Financing activities
Option and warrants exercised
2,401,234
755,890
(Repayment)/borrowings
(238,292)
(157,022)
Cash provided by financing activities
2,162,942
598,868
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
358,604
(1,340,737)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations
(10,539)
(5,250)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
778,006
1,535,873
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
1,126,071
$
189,886
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Sirona Biochem Corp. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 18:52:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP.
Sales 2021
0,27 M
0,20 M
0,20 M
Net income 2021
-2,31 M
-1,69 M
-1,69 M
Net Debt 2021
0,07 M
0,05 M
0,05 M
P/E ratio 2021
-19,9x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
28,9 M
21,2 M
21,2 M
EV / Sales 2020
532x
EV / Sales 2021
174x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
90,1%
Chart SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.