Sirona Biochem : FS Q3 31 Jul 2022

SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, 2022

SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Canadian dollars) As at July 31, 2022 October 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,126,071 $ 778,006 Trade and other receivables (Note 6) 40,085 86,319 Tax receivables (Note 7) 627,476 356,182 Prepaid expenses and deposits (Note 8) 142,778 39,141 $ 1,936,410 $ 1,259,648 Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 20,914 $ 27,816 $ 1,957,324 $ 1,287,464 LIABILITIES Current Liabilities Trade and other payables (Note 9) $ 394,734 $ 403,276 Current portion of long-term debt (Note 10) 314,729 300,709 Current portion of lease obligation (Note 11) 34,735 37,167 744,198 741,152 Long-term debt (Note 10) 176,972 468,770 Lease obligation (Note 11) 14,080 43,917 Employee benefits (Note 13) 115,186 130,640 1,050,436 1,384,479 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) Share capital (Note 14) 34,176,057 31,213,442 Subscription receivable (37,500) (3,600) Contributed surplus (Note 14) 7,620,157 6,550,616 Foreign translation reserve 141,852 (57,709) Accumulated deficit (40,993,679) (37,799,764) 906,887 (97,015) $ 1,957,324 $ 1,287,464 APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD: "Howard Verrico" Director " Alex Marazzi" Director Howard Verrico Alex Marazzi The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 4

SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, 2022 July 31, 2021 July 31, 2022 July 31, 2021 Revenue (Note 12) $ 653,868 $ 29,040 $ 653,868 $ 238,122 Expenses Accounting and audit fees (Note 15) 93,855 101,445 244,869 180,165 Consulting fees 106,583 20,524 261,489 91,859 Depreciations 2,280 2,437 6,902 7,490 Exchange (gain)/loss (9,599) 7,968 (6,256) 74,361 Filing fees and transfer agent fees 3,321 1,899 30,034 31,375 Investor relations 30,509 16,616 83,549 80,282 Legal fees 24,154 1,770 114,956 3,006 Management fees and bonus (Note 15) 159,933 40,320 240,573 120,960 Office and administration 59,268 49,505 170,658 179,749 Rental expenses 8,984 7,950 26,882 25,898 Research expenses (net) 334,691 219,580 1,064,566 944,719 Share-based payments (Note 15) 171,150 20,867 1,464,972 408,009 Travel and entertainment 5,131 982 7,589 1,077 Wages, salaries and benefits (Note 15) 36,691 36,880 110,543 106,188 (373,083) (499,703) (3,167,458) (2,017,016) Other income/(expenses) Other income 1,265 2,278 4,881 6,153 Finance expense (Notes 10, 11) (8,940) (48) (26,236) (1,193) (7,675) 2,230 (21,355) 4,960 Loss for the period before income taxes (380,758) (497,473) (3,188,813) (2,012,056) Income taxes recovery (expense) (343) 3,681 (5,102) 6,068 Net loss for the period (381,101) (493,792) (3,193,915) (2,005,988) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period Foreign currency translation 10,967 (5,331) (199,561) 84,351 Comprehensive loss for the period $ (370,134) $ (499,123) $ (3,393,476) $ (1,921,637) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.00) $ (0.00) $ (0.01) $ (0.01) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 251,731,526 226,260,444 242,714,863 226,441,593 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 5

SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except share number) Issued common shares Subscription Contributed Foreign translation Accumulated Total equity Number Amount receivable surplus reserve deficit (deficiency) BALANCE, OCTOBER 31, 2020 226,309,320 $ 29,079,178 $ - $ 6,563,182 $ (101,536) $ (35,493,429) $ 47,395 Loss for the period - - - - - (2,005,988) (2,005,988) Issuance of stock options - - - 408,009 - - 408,009 Exercise of options 818,286 317,168 - (87,288) - - 229,880 Exercise of warrants 3,198,860 642,191 - (116,181) - - 526,010 Foreign currency translation - - - 84,351 - 84,351 BALANCE, July 31, 2021 230,326,466 $ 30,038,537 $ - $ 6,767,722 $ (17,185) $ (37,499,418) $ (710,342) BALANCE, October 31, 2021 236,067,566 $ 31,213,442 $ (3,600) $ 6,550,616 $ (57,709) $ (37,799,764) $ (97,015) Loss for the period - - - - - (3,193,915) (3,193,915) Issuance of stock options - - - 1,464,972 - - 1,464,972 Exercise of options 1,655,000 170,300 3,600 155,450 - - 329,350 Exercise of warrants 14,008,960 2,792,315 (37,500) (550,881) - - 2,203,934 Foreign currency translation - - - 199,561 - 199,561 BALANCE, July 31, 2022 251,731,526 $ 34,176,057 $ (37,500) $ 7,620,157 $ 141,852 $ (40,993,679) $ 906,887 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 6