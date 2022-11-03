Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Sirona Biochem Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBM   CA82967M1005

SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP.

(SBM)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30 2022-11-03 am EDT
0.1300 CAD   +13.04%
02:53pSirona Biochem : MD&A 31 Jul 2022
PU
02:53pSirona Biochem : FS Q3 31 Jul 2022
PU
10/24Sirona Biochem Corp.(TSXV:SBM) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirona Biochem : FS Q3 31 Jul 2022

11/03/2022 | 02:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, 2022

SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

As at

July 31, 2022

October 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,126,071

$

778,006

Trade and other receivables (Note 6)

40,085

86,319

Tax receivables (Note 7)

627,476

356,182

Prepaid expenses and deposits (Note 8)

142,778

39,141

$

1,936,410

$

1,259,648

Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

20,914

$

27,816

$

1,957,324

$

1,287,464

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Trade and other payables (Note 9)

$

394,734

$

403,276

Current portion of long-term debt (Note 10)

314,729

300,709

Current portion of lease obligation (Note 11)

34,735

37,167

744,198

741,152

Long-term debt (Note 10)

176,972

468,770

Lease obligation (Note 11)

14,080

43,917

Employee benefits (Note 13)

115,186

130,640

1,050,436

1,384,479

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

Share capital (Note 14)

34,176,057

31,213,442

Subscription receivable

(37,500)

(3,600)

Contributed surplus (Note 14)

7,620,157

6,550,616

Foreign translation reserve

141,852

(57,709)

Accumulated deficit

(40,993,679)

(37,799,764)

906,887

(97,015)

$

1,957,324

$

1,287,464

APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

"Howard Verrico" Director

" Alex Marazzi"

Director

Howard Verrico

Alex Marazzi

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

4

SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2022

July 31, 2021

July 31, 2022

July 31, 2021

Revenue (Note 12)

$

653,868

$

29,040

$

653,868

$

238,122

Expenses

Accounting and audit fees (Note 15)

93,855

101,445

244,869

180,165

Consulting fees

106,583

20,524

261,489

91,859

Depreciations

2,280

2,437

6,902

7,490

Exchange (gain)/loss

(9,599)

7,968

(6,256)

74,361

Filing fees and transfer agent fees

3,321

1,899

30,034

31,375

Investor relations

30,509

16,616

83,549

80,282

Legal fees

24,154

1,770

114,956

3,006

Management fees and bonus (Note 15)

159,933

40,320

240,573

120,960

Office and administration

59,268

49,505

170,658

179,749

Rental expenses

8,984

7,950

26,882

25,898

Research expenses (net)

334,691

219,580

1,064,566

944,719

Share-based payments (Note 15)

171,150

20,867

1,464,972

408,009

Travel and entertainment

5,131

982

7,589

1,077

Wages, salaries and benefits (Note 15)

36,691

36,880

110,543

106,188

(373,083)

(499,703)

(3,167,458)

(2,017,016)

Other income/(expenses)

Other income

1,265

2,278

4,881

6,153

Finance expense (Notes 10, 11)

(8,940)

(48)

(26,236)

(1,193)

(7,675)

2,230

(21,355)

4,960

Loss for the period before income taxes

(380,758)

(497,473)

(3,188,813)

(2,012,056)

Income taxes recovery (expense)

(343)

3,681

(5,102)

6,068

Net loss for the period

(381,101)

(493,792)

(3,193,915)

(2,005,988)

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period

Foreign currency translation

10,967

(5,331)

(199,561)

84,351

Comprehensive loss for the period

$

(370,134)

$

(499,123)

$

(3,393,476)

$

(1,921,637)

Loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding - basic and diluted

251,731,526

226,260,444

242,714,863

226,441,593

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

5

SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars, except share number)

Issued common shares

Subscription

Contributed

Foreign translation

Accumulated

Total equity

Number

Amount

receivable

surplus

reserve

deficit

(deficiency)

BALANCE, OCTOBER 31, 2020

226,309,320

$

29,079,178

$

-

$

6,563,182

$

(101,536)

$

(35,493,429)

$

47,395

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(2,005,988)

(2,005,988)

Issuance of stock options

-

-

-

408,009

-

-

408,009

Exercise of options

818,286

317,168

-

(87,288)

-

-

229,880

Exercise of warrants

3,198,860

642,191

-

(116,181)

-

-

526,010

Foreign currency translation

-

-

-

84,351

-

84,351

BALANCE, July 31, 2021

230,326,466

$

30,038,537

$

-

$

6,767,722

$

(17,185)

$

(37,499,418)

$

(710,342)

BALANCE, October 31, 2021

236,067,566

$

31,213,442

$

(3,600)

$

6,550,616

$

(57,709)

$

(37,799,764)

$

(97,015)

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(3,193,915)

(3,193,915)

Issuance of stock options

-

-

-

1,464,972

-

-

1,464,972

Exercise of options

1,655,000

170,300

3,600

155,450

-

-

329,350

Exercise of warrants

14,008,960

2,792,315

(37,500)

(550,881)

-

-

2,203,934

Foreign currency translation

-

-

-

199,561

-

199,561

BALANCE, July 31, 2022

251,731,526

$

34,176,057

$

(37,500)

$

7,620,157

$

141,852

$

(40,993,679)

$

906,887

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

6

SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED JULY 31,

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

2022

2021

Operating activities

Net loss for the period

$

(3,193,915)

$

(2,005,988)

Items not requiring use of cash:

Consulting fees

48,279

38,625

Depreciations

6,902

7,490

Income taxes expense (recovery)

5,103

(6,070)

Share-based payments

1,464,972

408,009

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Trade and other receivables and tax receivables

61,992

(368,416)

Prepaid expenses and deposits

(17,090)

(29,686)

Trade and other payables

(175,843)

(4,599)

Employee benefits

(4,738)

21,030

Cash used in operating activities

(1,804,338)

(1,939,605)

Financing activities

Option and warrants exercised

2,401,234

755,890

(Repayment)/borrowings

(238,292)

(157,022)

Cash provided by financing activities

2,162,942

598,868

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

358,604

(1,340,737)

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations

(10,539)

(5,250)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

778,006

1,535,873

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

1,126,071

$

189,886

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sirona Biochem Corp. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 18:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP.
02:53pSirona Biochem : MD&A 31 Jul 2022
PU
02:53pSirona Biochem : FS Q3 31 Jul 2022
PU
10/24Sirona Biochem Corp.(TSXV:SBM) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Co..
CI
09/29Sirona Biochem Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
09/29Sirona Biochem Corporate Update September 2022
AQ
09/28Sirona Biochem Issues Corporate Update
AQ
07/18Sirona Biochem Corp.(TSXV:SBM) added to S&P/TSX Venture Compos..
CI
07/13Sirona Biochem Corp. - CEO Quarterly Update Q2 2022
AQ
07/12Sirona Biochem Says to Start Clinical Trial of Anti-Aging Compound, Testing of Antivira..
MT
07/12Sirona Biochem : CEO Quarterly Update Q2 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,27 M 0,20 M 0,20 M
Net income 2021 -2,31 M -1,69 M -1,69 M
Net Debt 2021 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28,9 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 532x
EV / Sales 2021 174x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP.
Duration : Period :
Sirona Biochem Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Howard Jarman Verrico Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Christopher D. Hopton CFO & Non-Independent Director
Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Michelle Seltenrich Vice President-Operations
Alex Sandro Marazzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP.-34.29%21
MODERNA, INC.-41.48%58 140
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-27.57%37 956
LONZA GROUP AG-35.04%36 719
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.26.40%26 371
SEAGEN INC.-16.49%23 969