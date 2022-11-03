Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Sirona Biochem Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBM   CA82967M1005

SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP.

(SBM)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30 2022-11-03 am EDT
0.1300 CAD   +13.04%
02:53pSirona Biochem : MD&A 31 Jul 2022
PU
02:53pSirona Biochem : FS Q3 31 Jul 2022
PU
10/24Sirona Biochem Corp.(TSXV:SBM) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirona Biochem : MD&A 31 Jul 2022

11/03/2022 | 02:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, 2022

SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP.

(A Development Stage Company)

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, 2022

ITEM 1.1 INTRODUCTION

The following Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") was prepared as of September 29, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and related notes for the period ended July 31, 2022 which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

The Company was incorporated on October 19, 2006 under the Business Corporations Act of British Columbia. The Company is a development stage public company listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol SBM. On May 1, 2009 the Company completed its qualifying transaction by entering into a Licensing Agreement with TFChem S.A.R.L. ("TFC"), a biopharmaceutical company based in Rouen, France, and changed its name from High Rider Capital Inc. to Sirona Biochem Corp. The principal activities of the Company are dedicated to the development of safer, more effective cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients which are licensed to partners in exchange for upfront, milestone and royalty payments.

This Management's Discussion and Analysis contains forward-looking statements which may not be based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes," "may," "plan," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intends," "expects," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the Company's stage of development, lack of product revenues, additional capital requirements, risks associated with the completion of clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approval to market the Company's products, the ability to protect its intellectual property and dependence upon collaborative partners. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments.

Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about:

  • general business and economic conditions;
  • interest rates and foreign exchange rates;
  • the timing of the receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals for the Company's research and development projects;
  • the availability of financing for the Company's research and development projects, or the availability of financing on reasonable terms;
  • the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled staff;
  • market competition;
  • tax benefits and tax rates;
  • the Company's ongoing relations with its employees and with its business partners.

1

Management cautions you that the foregoing list of important factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. You should also carefully consider the matters discussed under "Risk Factors" in this MD&A. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or the foregoing list of factors, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.

Further information is available on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com.

ITEM 1.2 DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS

  • BUSINESS OVERVIEW
    Sirona Biochem was founded in 2009 by its current Chairman and CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico. The
    Company's first transaction was to acquire an exclusive global license to TFChem's proprietary diabetes drug, the SGLT2 Inhibitor. In 2011, Sirona Biochem went on to acquire TFChem's entire platform and development laboratory in Rouen, France.
    The value of Sirona and TFChem lies within the proprietary chemistry technology and the team's expertise. TFChem has developed a fluorination chemistry that can improve the pharmaceutical qualities of carbohydrate-based molecules by stabilizing them. Carbohydrate molecules perform a variety of roles in living organisms and are essential to life. Their importance to life makes them valuable for the development of therapeutics and cosmeceuticals, but while they have broad application potential, they are extremely challenging to develop. Sirona has overcome the challenge of working with carbohydrates to develop safer, more effective cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients.
    Sirona Biochem's development focus is centered around high-value programs. Each program is selected based on core expertise in the area, market potential, development timeline and return on investment. The Company is currently exploring the areas of diabetes, dyschromia, anti-aging and antiviral therapies and relies on a business model of licensing patents to large organizations in return for up-front and milestone payments as well as royalties.
  • SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

On June 7, 2022, the Company entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin care treatments based on active ingredients derived from certain of Sirona's patents for TFC-1067 and related family of compounds.

Under the license agreement, the Company will a receive an upfront payment and further payments on achievement of milestones and royalties on product sales and has also agreed to financial terms as a supplier of its compounds.

ITEM 1.3 SELECTED ANNUAL INFORMATION

The following table sets forth selected financial information for the Company for the last three completed financial years ended October 31. This information has been derived from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for each of those years and should be read in conjunction with those financial statements and the notes thereto.

2021

2020

2019

2

Total revenue

146,942

105,711

135,743

Loss:

In total

2,427,414

4,133,724

4,549,575

On a per share basis

0.01

0.02

0.02

Total assets

1,287,464

2,137,239

4,256,895

Total liabilities

1,384,479

2,089,844

2,067,358

Total shareholders' equity

(97,015)

(47,395)

(2,189,537)

*basic and fully diluted

ITEM 1.4 RESULTS OF ANNUAL OPERATIONS

Financial Analysis

Year 2021 compared to 2020

The loss in fiscal 2021 was $2,427,414 compared to $4,133,724 in fiscal 2020. The decrease in loss was driven primarily by increased revenue and decreased operation expenses. Revenue increased by $41,231 in fiscal 2021 to $146,942 compared to $105,711 in fiscal 2020. Research expenses decreased by $154,961 due to the decrease in general research costs in TFC. Consulting fees decreased by $125,913 due to less operation activities in relation to business development in fiscal 2021. Office and administration expenses decreased by $29,645 due to less operation activities in fiscal 2021. Accounting and audit fees decreased by $36,307 in fiscal 2021 to $221,125 compared to $257,432 in fiscal 2020. Legal fees decreased by $49,830 in fiscal 2021 to $11,356 compared to $61,186 in fiscal 2020. Share- based payments decreased by $1,291,740 due to the Company granting less stock options in fiscal 2021. Finance expenses decreased by $9,797 due to the Company fully paid convertible notes in year 2020, as result, less interest expenses incurred in fiscal 2021. Other income decreased by $32,442 in fiscal 2021 to $8,225 compared to $40,667 in fiscal 2020.

Year 2020 compared to 2019

The loss in fiscal 2020 was $4,133,724 compared to $4,549,575 in fiscal 2019. The decrease in loss was driven primarily by decreased operation expense. Revenue decreased by $30,032 in fiscal 2020 to $105,711 compared to $135,743 in fiscal 2019. Research expenses increased by $44,524 due to the increase in general research costs in TFC. Total wages, salaries and benefits; management fees; director fees; and bonuses decreased by $288,246 in fiscal 2020 to $295,287 compared to $583,533 in fiscal 2019. Consulting fees decreased by $581,681 due to less operation activities in relation to business development in fiscal 2019. Office and administration expenses increased by $29,728 due to more operation activities in fiscal 2020. Investor relations expenses decreased by $105,999 in fiscal 2020 to $121,779 compared to $227,778 in fiscal 2019. Rental expenses increased by $5,623 in fiscal 2020 to $35,333 compared to $29,710 in fiscal 2019. Share-based payments increased by $566,186 due to the Company granting more stock options in fiscal 2020. Finance expenses decreased by $103,609 due to the Company issued more convertible notes in year 2019, as result, more interest expenses incurred in fiscal 2019.

ITEM 1.5 SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY RESULTS

The following table shows selected financial information for the eight most recently completed quarters:

3

July 31

April 30

January 31

October 31

July 31

April 30

January 31

Oct 31

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Total Revenues

653,868

-

-

29,900

29,040

190,923

18,159

105,711

Net Loss

(381,101)

(761,448)

(2,051,366)

(300,347)

(493,792)

(836,597)

(675,599)

(407,120)

Loss per Share

0.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Cash

1,126,071

1,342,522

144,625

778,006

189,886

583,072

921,955

1,535,873

Total Assets

1,957,324

2,026,285

674,853

1,287,464

1,126,750

1,416,870

1,556,532

2,137,239

Long Term Debt

176,972

274,509

385,020

468,770

654,369

654,812

775,650

850,432

All the financial data in the above table was prepared under IFRS.

ITEM 1.6

LIQUIDITY

During the period ended July 31, 2022, the Company incurred a net loss after taxes of $3,193,915 (2021: $2,005,988) and at July 31, 2022, had an accumulated deficit of $40,993,679 (2021: $37,799,764) and working capital of $1,192,212 (2021: working capital of $518,496).

The Company's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to generate product sales, negotiate collaboration or license agreements with upfront payments, raise additional funding via debt and equity financing, and ultimately attain and maintain profitable operations. While the Company is striving to act on these initiatives, there is no assurance that these and other strategies will be successful or sufficient to permit the Company to continue as a going concern. believes that its existing cash resources, together with funds that will be obtained from future share issuances, are adequate for the total amount of planned research program. The Company's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain the necessary financing to meet its obligations and repay its liabilities arising from normal business operations.

Operating Activities

Cash flow used in operating activities was $1,804,338 for the period ended July 31, 2022 compared to $1,939,605 in the period ended July 31, 2021, mainly due to more operating expenses incurred during the year 2021.

Financing Activities

Cash flow provided by financing activities during the period ended July 31, 2022 was $2,162,942 (2021: $598,868), representing net payments to borrowings of $238,292 (2021: $157,022) and cash proceeds from options and warrants exercise of $2,401,234 (2021: $755,890).

Investing Activities

During the period ended July 31, 2022 there is no investing activities incurred.

ITEM 1.7

CAPITAL RESOURCES

Working Capital

As At

As At

July 31, 2022

October 31, 2021

Current assets

$

1,936,410

$

1,259,648

Current liabilities

744,198

1,029,796

Working capital (deficiency)

$

1,192,212

$

518,496

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sirona Biochem Corp. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 18:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP.
02:53pSirona Biochem : MD&A 31 Jul 2022
PU
02:53pSirona Biochem : FS Q3 31 Jul 2022
PU
10/24Sirona Biochem Corp.(TSXV:SBM) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Co..
CI
09/29Sirona Biochem Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
09/29Sirona Biochem Corporate Update September 2022
AQ
09/28Sirona Biochem Issues Corporate Update
AQ
07/18Sirona Biochem Corp.(TSXV:SBM) added to S&P/TSX Venture Compos..
CI
07/13Sirona Biochem Corp. - CEO Quarterly Update Q2 2022
AQ
07/12Sirona Biochem Says to Start Clinical Trial of Anti-Aging Compound, Testing of Antivira..
MT
07/12Sirona Biochem : CEO Quarterly Update Q2 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,27 M 0,20 M 0,20 M
Net income 2021 -2,31 M -1,69 M -1,69 M
Net Debt 2021 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28,9 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 532x
EV / Sales 2021 174x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP.
Duration : Period :
Sirona Biochem Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Howard Jarman Verrico Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Christopher D. Hopton CFO & Non-Independent Director
Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Michelle Seltenrich Vice President-Operations
Alex Sandro Marazzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP.-34.29%21
MODERNA, INC.-41.48%58 140
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-27.57%37 956
LONZA GROUP AG-35.04%36 719
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.26.40%26 371
SEAGEN INC.-16.49%23 969