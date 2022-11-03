Sirona Biochem : MD&A 31 Jul 2022

The following Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") was prepared as of September 29, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and related notes for the period ended July 31, 2022 which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
The Company was incorporated on October 19, 2006 under the Business Corporations Act of British Columbia. The Company is a development stage public company listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol SBM. On May 1, 2009 the Company completed its qualifying transaction by entering into a Licensing Agreement with TFChem S.A.R.L. ("TFC"), a biopharmaceutical company based in Rouen, France, and changed its name from High Rider Capital Inc. to Sirona Biochem Corp. The principal activities of the Company are dedicated to the development of safer, more effective cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients which are licensed to partners in exchange for upfront, milestone and royalty payments.
This Management's Discussion and Analysis contains forward-looking statements which may not be based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes," "may," "plan," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intends," "expects," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the Company's stage of development, lack of product revenues, additional capital requirements, risks associated with the completion of clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approval to market the Company's products, the ability to protect its intellectual property and dependence upon collaborative partners. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments.
Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about:
general business and economic conditions;
interest rates and foreign exchange rates;
the timing of the receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals for the Company's research and development projects;
the availability of financing for the Company's research and development projects, or the availability of financing on reasonable terms;
the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled staff;
market competition;
tax benefits and tax rates;
the Company's ongoing relations with its employees and with its business partners.
1
Management cautions you that the foregoing list of important factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. You should also carefully consider the matters discussed under "Risk Factors" in this MD&A. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or the foregoing list of factors, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Sirona Biochem was founded in 2009 by its current Chairman and CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico. The
Company's first transaction was to acquire an exclusive global license to TFChem's proprietary diabetes drug, the SGLT2 Inhibitor. In 2011, Sirona Biochem went on to acquire TFChem's entire platform and development laboratory in Rouen, France.
The value of Sirona and TFChem lies within the proprietary chemistry technology and the team's expertise. TFChem has developed a fluorination chemistry that can improve the pharmaceutical qualities of carbohydrate-based molecules by stabilizing them. Carbohydrate molecules perform a variety of roles in living organisms and are essential to life. Their importance to life makes them valuable for the development of therapeutics and cosmeceuticals, but while they have broad application potential, they are extremely challenging to develop. Sirona has overcome the challenge of working with carbohydrates to develop safer, more effective cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients.
Sirona Biochem's development focus is centered around high-value programs. Each program is selected based on core expertise in the area, market potential, development timeline and return on investment. The Company is currently exploring the areas of diabetes, dyschromia, anti-aging and antiviral therapies and relies on a business model of licensing patents to large organizations in return for up-front and milestone payments as well as royalties.
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS
On June 7, 2022, the Company entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin care treatments based on active ingredients derived from certain of Sirona's patents for TFC-1067 and related family of compounds.
Under the license agreement, the Company will a receive an upfront payment and further payments on achievement of milestones and royalties on product sales and has also agreed to financial terms as a supplier of its compounds.
ITEM 1.3 SELECTED ANNUAL INFORMATION
The following table sets forth selected financial information for the Company for the last three completed financial years ended October 31. This information has been derived from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for each of those years and should be read in conjunction with those financial statements and the notes thereto.
2021
2020
2019
2
Total revenue
146,942
105,711
135,743
Loss:
In total
2,427,414
4,133,724
4,549,575
On a per share basis
0.01
0.02
0.02
Total assets
1,287,464
2,137,239
4,256,895
Total liabilities
1,384,479
2,089,844
2,067,358
Total shareholders' equity
(97,015)
(47,395)
(2,189,537)
*basic and fully diluted
ITEM 1.4 RESULTS OF ANNUAL OPERATIONS
Financial Analysis
Year 2021 compared to 2020
The loss in fiscal 2021 was $2,427,414 compared to $4,133,724 in fiscal 2020. The decrease in loss was driven primarily by increased revenue and decreased operation expenses. Revenue increased by $41,231 in fiscal 2021 to $146,942 compared to $105,711 in fiscal 2020. Research expenses decreased by $154,961 due to the decrease in general research costs in TFC. Consulting fees decreased by $125,913 due to less operation activities in relation to business development in fiscal 2021. Office and administration expenses decreased by $29,645 due to less operation activities in fiscal 2021. Accounting and audit fees decreased by $36,307 in fiscal 2021 to $221,125 compared to $257,432 in fiscal 2020. Legal fees decreased by $49,830 in fiscal 2021 to $11,356 compared to $61,186 in fiscal 2020. Share- based payments decreased by $1,291,740 due to the Company granting less stock options in fiscal 2021. Finance expenses decreased by $9,797 due to the Company fully paid convertible notes in year 2020, as result, less interest expenses incurred in fiscal 2021. Other income decreased by $32,442 in fiscal 2021 to $8,225 compared to $40,667 in fiscal 2020.
Year 2020 compared to 2019
The loss in fiscal 2020 was $4,133,724 compared to $4,549,575 in fiscal 2019. The decrease in loss was driven primarily by decreased operation expense. Revenue decreased by $30,032 in fiscal 2020 to $105,711 compared to $135,743 in fiscal 2019. Research expenses increased by $44,524 due to the increase in general research costs in TFC. Total wages, salaries and benefits; management fees; director fees; and bonuses decreased by $288,246 in fiscal 2020 to $295,287 compared to $583,533 in fiscal 2019. Consulting fees decreased by $581,681 due to less operation activities in relation to business development in fiscal 2019. Office and administration expenses increased by $29,728 due to more operation activities in fiscal 2020. Investor relations expenses decreased by $105,999 in fiscal 2020 to $121,779 compared to $227,778 in fiscal 2019. Rental expenses increased by $5,623 in fiscal 2020 to $35,333 compared to $29,710 in fiscal 2019. Share-based payments increased by $566,186 due to the Company granting more stock options in fiscal 2020. Finance expenses decreased by $103,609 due to the Company issued more convertible notes in year 2019, as result, more interest expenses incurred in fiscal 2019.
ITEM 1.5 SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY RESULTS
The following table shows selected financial information for the eight most recently completed quarters:
3
July 31
April 30
January 31
October 31
July 31
April 30
January 31
Oct 31
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Total Revenues
653,868
-
-
29,900
29,040
190,923
18,159
105,711
Net Loss
(381,101)
(761,448)
(2,051,366)
(300,347)
(493,792)
(836,597)
(675,599)
(407,120)
Loss per Share
0.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
Cash
1,126,071
1,342,522
144,625
778,006
189,886
583,072
921,955
1,535,873
Total Assets
1,957,324
2,026,285
674,853
1,287,464
1,126,750
1,416,870
1,556,532
2,137,239
Long Term Debt
176,972
274,509
385,020
468,770
654,369
654,812
775,650
850,432
All the financial data in the above table was prepared under IFRS.
ITEM 1.6
LIQUIDITY
During the period ended July 31, 2022, the Company incurred a net loss after taxes of $3,193,915 (2021: $2,005,988) and at July 31, 2022, had an accumulated deficit of $40,993,679 (2021: $37,799,764) and working capital of $1,192,212 (2021: working capital of $518,496).
The Company's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to generate product sales, negotiate collaboration or license agreements with upfront payments, raise additional funding via debt and equity financing, and ultimately attain and maintain profitable operations. While the Company is striving to act on these initiatives, there is no assurance that these and other strategies will be successful or sufficient to permit the Company to continue as a going concern. believes that its existing cash resources, together with funds that will be obtained from future share issuances, are adequate for the total amount of planned research program. The Company's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain the necessary financing to meet its obligations and repay its liabilities arising from normal business operations.
Operating Activities
Cash flow used in operating activities was $1,804,338 for the period ended July 31, 2022 compared to $1,939,605 in the period ended July 31, 2021, mainly due to more operating expenses incurred during the year 2021.
Financing Activities
Cash flow provided by financing activities during the period ended July 31, 2022 was $2,162,942 (2021: $598,868), representing net payments to borrowings of $238,292 (2021: $157,022) and cash proceeds from options and warrants exercise of $2,401,234 (2021: $755,890).
Investing Activities
During the period ended July 31, 2022 there is no investing activities incurred.
ITEM 1.7
CAPITAL RESOURCES
Working Capital
As At
As At
July 31, 2022
October 31, 2021
Current assets
$
1,936,410
$
1,259,648
Current liabilities
744,198
1,029,796
Working capital (deficiency)
$
1,192,212
$
518,496
4
