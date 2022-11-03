Sirona Biochem : MD&A 31 Jul 2022

SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, 2022

SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP. (A Development Stage Company) MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, 2022 ITEM 1.1 INTRODUCTION The following Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") was prepared as of September 29, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and related notes for the period ended July 31, 2022 which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. The Company was incorporated on October 19, 2006 under the Business Corporations Act of British Columbia. The Company is a development stage public company listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol SBM. On May 1, 2009 the Company completed its qualifying transaction by entering into a Licensing Agreement with TFChem S.A.R.L. ("TFC"), a biopharmaceutical company based in Rouen, France, and changed its name from High Rider Capital Inc. to Sirona Biochem Corp. The principal activities of the Company are dedicated to the development of safer, more effective cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients which are licensed to partners in exchange for upfront, milestone and royalty payments. This Management's Discussion and Analysis contains forward-looking statements which may not be based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes," "may," "plan," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intends," "expects," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the Company's stage of development, lack of product revenues, additional capital requirements, risks associated with the completion of clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approval to market the Company's products, the ability to protect its intellectual property and dependence upon collaborative partners. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about: general business and economic conditions;

interest rates and foreign exchange rates;

the timing of the receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals for the Company's research and development projects;

the availability of financing for the Company's research and development projects, or the availability of financing on reasonable terms;

the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled staff;

market competition;

tax benefits and tax rates;

the Company's ongoing relations with its employees and with its business partners. 1

Management cautions you that the foregoing list of important factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. You should also carefully consider the matters discussed under "Risk Factors" in this MD&A. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or the foregoing list of factors, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise. Further information is available on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com. ITEM 1.2 DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Sirona Biochem was founded in 2009 by its current Chairman and CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico. The

Company's first transaction was to acquire an exclusive global license to TFChem's proprietary diabetes drug, the SGLT2 Inhibitor. In 2011, Sirona Biochem went on to acquire TFChem's entire platform and development laboratory in Rouen, France.

The value of Sirona and TFChem lies within the proprietary chemistry technology and the team's expertise. TFChem has developed a fluorination chemistry that can improve the pharmaceutical qualities of carbohydrate-based molecules by stabilizing them. Carbohydrate molecules perform a variety of roles in living organisms and are essential to life. Their importance to life makes them valuable for the development of therapeutics and cosmeceuticals, but while they have broad application potential, they are extremely challenging to develop. Sirona has overcome the challenge of working with carbohydrates to develop safer, more effective cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients.

Sirona Biochem's development focus is centered around high-value programs. Each program is selected based on core expertise in the area, market potential, development timeline and return on investment. The Company is currently exploring the areas of diabetes, dyschromia, anti-aging and antiviral therapies and relies on a business model of licensing patents to large organizations in return for up-front and milestone payments as well as royalties.

On June 7, 2022, the Company entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin care treatments based on active ingredients derived from certain of Sirona's patents for TFC-1067 and related family of compounds. Under the license agreement, the Company will a receive an upfront payment and further payments on achievement of milestones and royalties on product sales and has also agreed to financial terms as a supplier of its compounds. ITEM 1.3 SELECTED ANNUAL INFORMATION The following table sets forth selected financial information for the Company for the last three completed financial years ended October 31. This information has been derived from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for each of those years and should be read in conjunction with those financial statements and the notes thereto. 2021 2020 2019 2

Total revenue 146,942 105,711 135,743 Loss: In total 2,427,414 4,133,724 4,549,575 On a per share basis 0.01 0.02 0.02 Total assets 1,287,464 2,137,239 4,256,895 Total liabilities 1,384,479 2,089,844 2,067,358 Total shareholders' equity (97,015) (47,395) (2,189,537) *basic and fully diluted ITEM 1.4 RESULTS OF ANNUAL OPERATIONS Financial Analysis Year 2021 compared to 2020 The loss in fiscal 2021 was $2,427,414 compared to $4,133,724 in fiscal 2020. The decrease in loss was driven primarily by increased revenue and decreased operation expenses. Revenue increased by $41,231 in fiscal 2021 to $146,942 compared to $105,711 in fiscal 2020. Research expenses decreased by $154,961 due to the decrease in general research costs in TFC. Consulting fees decreased by $125,913 due to less operation activities in relation to business development in fiscal 2021. Office and administration expenses decreased by $29,645 due to less operation activities in fiscal 2021. Accounting and audit fees decreased by $36,307 in fiscal 2021 to $221,125 compared to $257,432 in fiscal 2020. Legal fees decreased by $49,830 in fiscal 2021 to $11,356 compared to $61,186 in fiscal 2020. Share- based payments decreased by $1,291,740 due to the Company granting less stock options in fiscal 2021. Finance expenses decreased by $9,797 due to the Company fully paid convertible notes in year 2020, as result, less interest expenses incurred in fiscal 2021. Other income decreased by $32,442 in fiscal 2021 to $8,225 compared to $40,667 in fiscal 2020. Year 2020 compared to 2019 The loss in fiscal 2020 was $4,133,724 compared to $4,549,575 in fiscal 2019. The decrease in loss was driven primarily by decreased operation expense. Revenue decreased by $30,032 in fiscal 2020 to $105,711 compared to $135,743 in fiscal 2019. Research expenses increased by $44,524 due to the increase in general research costs in TFC. Total wages, salaries and benefits; management fees; director fees; and bonuses decreased by $288,246 in fiscal 2020 to $295,287 compared to $583,533 in fiscal 2019. Consulting fees decreased by $581,681 due to less operation activities in relation to business development in fiscal 2019. Office and administration expenses increased by $29,728 due to more operation activities in fiscal 2020. Investor relations expenses decreased by $105,999 in fiscal 2020 to $121,779 compared to $227,778 in fiscal 2019. Rental expenses increased by $5,623 in fiscal 2020 to $35,333 compared to $29,710 in fiscal 2019. Share-based payments increased by $566,186 due to the Company granting more stock options in fiscal 2020. Finance expenses decreased by $103,609 due to the Company issued more convertible notes in year 2019, as result, more interest expenses incurred in fiscal 2019. ITEM 1.5 SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY RESULTS The following table shows selected financial information for the eight most recently completed quarters: 3