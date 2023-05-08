Chinese scour Thailand for homes, looking to offset risks after pandemic

(Repeats to more subscribers)
BANGKOK, May 8 (Reuters) - Shanghai resident Daniel
Bian drank in the sweeping views over the Thai capital as he lay
on a deckchair beside a swimming pool on the 19th floor of a
luxury condominium.
"I feel alive. I feel free," said an excited Bian, dapper in
tinted sunglasses, flat-topped navy blue hat and a wraparound
tunic cinched at the waist, his hair hanging loosely to his
shoulders. "This is my dream."
Cooped up in China for three years under some of the world's
toughest curbs against COVID-19, Bian is among a flood of
mainland Chinese hunting for property buys in the southeast
Asian nation since Beijing opened its borders this year.
Many Chinese are eager to invest in a residence overseas,
keen for a safety net in case of a similar disease outbreak, and
also to hedge against economic risks at home.
Thailand was the most popular outbound destination for
Chinese travelers during the May labour day holiday, data from
website Trip.com showed, followed by Japan and South Korea.
And the Southeast Asian nation's good international schools
and quality medical facilities are drawing increasing numbers
keen to acquire a second home.
Thailand expects at least 5 million Chinese visitors this
year, some set to buy property, although the figure is still a
far cry from the era before COVID, when they made up nearly a
third of the 40 million arrivals.
"There is definitely demand from China for properties in
Thailand," said Mesak Chunharakchot, the president of the Thai
Real Estate Association.
Topping buyers' lists are locations in major cities such as
the capital, Bangkok, along with Chiang Mai in the mountainous
north, the east coast beach resort of Pattaya and the
northeastern region of Isan, he added.
"Chinese are buying houses, sending their children to
international schools and having their parents come stay in
Thailand to take care of the grandkids."
Nearly 270,000 Chinese tourists visited Thailand in March,
government data shows, a three-year high, though well below the
figure of 985,227 in March 2019, before the pandemic took hold.
The share of Chinese students at Singapore International
School Bangkok rose to 12% to 13% early this year, or
400 from a student body of 3,100 on four campuses, outstripping
the figure of 6% during pre-pandemic 2019.
"In China, when things are closed - it's overnight, nobody
can go out," the school's chief executive, Kelvin Koh, told
Reuters. "This affected the behaviour of Chinese families."
Despite Thai rules that limit foreign ownership to just 49%
of the units in any condominium development, prospective buyers
are pouring in, bringing business to real estate agents who
target Chinese buyers.
One such agent is Owen Zhu, who escorted Bian, 50, and his
70-year-old mother, fashionable in close-fitting white dress
topped off with matching hat and veil, through viewings of three
high-end apartments in Bangkok during a day-long property tour.
"It has changed a lot after the pandemic. Most of the
Chinese choose to buy luxury apartments to live in," said Zhu.
Many clients who earlier bought for investment purposes have
now zeroed in on property typically costing more than 2 million
yuan ($290,000), he added.
"The budget can only buy a simple home in China's first-tier
cities, and its location might not be good," Zhu said.
"But with that money they can buy a luxury apartment in the
heart of Bangkok. Therefore some would sell one of the houses in
China and buy a property here for retirement."
Bian, who organises cultural exchanges between China and
other countries, also sees fewer constraints in Thailand.
"The freedom to enter or leave the country, to travel back
and forth. As well as the freedom of society, and life. Freedom
is very important," Bian said.
($1=6.9110 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Juarawee Kittisilpa and Chayut
Setboonsarng in Bangkok and Chen Lin in Singapore; Writing by
Anne Marie Rantree, Editing by Clarence Fernandez)