Sisecam Resources LP Announces Filing of Its 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE: SIRE) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A copy of our annual report on Form 10-K is available to be viewed or downloaded at www.sisecamusa.com by selecting the “Investor Overview” section and then the “SEC Filings” tab. Unitholders may also request, free of charge, a hard copy of our annual report on Form 10-K, which includes audited financial statements, by emailing scus-ir@sisecam.com.

ABOUT SISECAM RESOURCES LP

Sisecam Resources LP, a master limited partnership, operates the trona ore mining and soda ash production business of Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the largest and lowest cost producers of natural soda ash in the world, serving a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The facility has been in operation for more than 50 years.

