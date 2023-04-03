Advanced search
    SIRE   US1724641097

SISECAM RESOURCES LP

(SIRE)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-03 pm EDT
25.11 USD   -0.04%
Sisecam Resources LP Announces Filing of Its 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K

04/03/2023 | 05:05pm EDT
Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE: SIRE) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A copy of our annual report on Form 10-K is available to be viewed or downloaded at www.sisecamusa.com by selecting the “Investor Overview” section and then the “SEC Filings” tab. Unitholders may also request, free of charge, a hard copy of our annual report on Form 10-K, which includes audited financial statements, by emailing scus-ir@sisecam.com.

ABOUT SISECAM RESOURCES LP

Sisecam Resources LP, a master limited partnership, operates the trona ore mining and soda ash production business of Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the largest and lowest cost producers of natural soda ash in the world, serving a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The facility has been in operation for more than 50 years.


All news about SISECAM RESOURCES LP
05:05pSisecam Resources LP Announces Filing of Its 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K
BU
03/31SISECAM RESOURCES LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
02/27Sisecam Resources Investor Alert By : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
02/07Sisecam Resources Investor Alert By : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
02/02Sisecam Resources to be Acquired by Sisecam Chemicals
MT
02/01Sisecam Resources Lp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations a..
AQ
02/01Sisecam Resources : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/01Earnings Flash (SIRE) SISECAM RESOURCES LP Reports Q4 Revenue $177.1M
MT
02/01Sisecam Resources LP Announces Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2022 Financial Results
BU
02/01Sisecam Resources LP to be Acquired by Sisecam Chemicals Wyoming LLC
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 540 M - -
Net income 2021 24,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 121 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 6,00%
Capitalization 507 M 507 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 269
Free-Float 25,3%
Chart SISECAM RESOURCES LP
Duration : Period :
Sisecam Resources LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SISECAM RESOURCES LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ertugrul Kaloglu Director-Direct Procurement
Nedim Kulaksizoglu Chief Financial Officer
Mustafa Görkem Elverici Chairman
Michael Elliott Ducey Lead Independent Director
Thomas W. Jasper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SISECAM RESOURCES LP19.62%507
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.1.53%23 154
FMC CORPORATION-2.14%15 284
ICL GROUP LTD-4.48%8 730
OCI N.V.-6.46%7 155
UPL LIMITED1.84%6 557
