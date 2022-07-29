Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Sisecam Resources LP
  News
  Summary
    SIRE   US1724641097

SISECAM RESOURCES LP

(SIRE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-29 pm EDT
20.68 USD   +2.17%
07/29Sisecam Resources LP Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution
BU
07/29 Sisecam Resources LP Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
07/06Sisecam Chemicals Offers to Acquire Units of Sisecam Resources
MT
Summary 
Summary

Sisecam Resources LP Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution

07/29/2022 | 10:27pm EDT
Sisecam Resources LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE: SIRE) announced that the board of directors of its general partner unanimously approved today its quarterly distribution. The quarterly distribution of $0.50 for the second quarter of 2022 is payable on August 23, 2022, to unitholders of record on August 10, 2022.

ABOUT SISECAM RESOURCES LP

Sisecam Resources LP, a master limited partnership, operates the trona ore mining and soda ash production business of Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the largest and lowest cost producers of natural soda ash in the world, serving a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The facility has been in operation for more than 50 years.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Partnership's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Partnership undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Qualified Notice

This release is intended to be a qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not the Partnership, are treated as the withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 443 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 418 M 418 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 269
Free-Float 25,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 20,68 $
Average target price 14,30 $
Spread / Average Target -30,9%
Managers and Directors
Oguz Erkan President & Chief Executive Officer
Ahmet Tohma Chief Financial Officer
Mustafa Görkem Elverici Chairman
Michael Elliott Ducey Lead Independent Director
Thomas W. Jasper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SISECAM RESOURCES LP25.33%409
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.95.06%27 781
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY PHOSAGRO35.93%16 781
ICL GROUP LTD0.90%11 411
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.32.87%7 270
UPL LIMITED-0.91%6 859