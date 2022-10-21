Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sisecam Resources LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRE   US1724641097

SISECAM RESOURCES LP

(SIRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:08 2022-10-21 pm EDT
22.39 USD   +1.29%
08/11Sisecam Resources Lp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/01SISECAM RESOURCES LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/01Sisecam Resources Lp : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sisecam Resources LP to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results

10/21/2022 | 11:35am EDT
Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE: SIRE) will release third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Friday, October 28, 2022.

ABOUT SISECAM RESOURCES LP

Sisecam Resources LP, a master limited partnership, operates the trona ore mining and soda ash production business of Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the largest and lowest cost producers of natural soda ash in the world, serving a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The facility has been in operation for more than 50 years.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 540 M - -
Net income 2021 24,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 121 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 6,00%
Capitalization 446 M 446 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 269
Free-Float 25,3%
Chart SISECAM RESOURCES LP
Duration : Period :
Sisecam Resources LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SISECAM RESOURCES LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 22,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Oguz Erkan President & Chief Executive Officer
Ahmet Tohma Chief Financial Officer
Mustafa Görkem Elverici Chairman
Michael Elliott Ducey Lead Independent Director
Thomas W. Jasper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SISECAM RESOURCES LP33.94%446
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.78.76%25 427
PHOSAGRO35.93%16 663
FMC CORPORATION6.17%14 529
ICL GROUP LTD3.07%11 229
OCI N.V.86.88%8 894