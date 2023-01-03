Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Sisram Medical Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1696   IL0011418113

SISRAM MEDICAL LTD

(1696)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2023-01-03 am EST
9.300 HKD   +4.26%
08:31aSisram Medical to Present Virtually at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
PR
2022Sisram Medical Ltd Announces Resignation of Mr. Guojun Bu from the Position of Executive Director of the Company with Effect from January 1, 2023
CI
2022Sisram Medical Ltd Announces Resignation of Mr. Guojun Bu from the Position of Chief Financial Officer of the Company with Effect from January 1, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sisram Medical to Present Virtually at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

01/03/2023 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAESAREA, Israel, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisram Medical Ltd (the "Company" or "Sisram", stock code: 1696.HK; together with its subsidiaries collectively referred to as the "Group"), a global consumer wellness group featuring a first-of-its-kind synergistic ecosystem of business building blocks and consumer-focused brands, including Energy Based Devices, Injectables, Aesthetic and Digital Dentistry, Personal Care and more, today announced that it will present virtually at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Lior Dayan, Sisram's Chief Executive Officer, and Doron Yannai, Chief Financial Officer of Alma, a wholly owned subsidiary, will be presenting at 9:30am EST and will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings on the same day, Thursday, January 12. Please contact your Needham salesperson to schedule a meeting.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at:
https://wsw.com/webcast/needham128/sisr/2285933 

The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation. The presentation slides can be viewed on Sisram's website:  https://sisram-medical.com/investors/

About Sisram Medical Ltd

Sisram Medical Ltd (1696.HK) is a global consumer wellness group, featuring a first-of-its-kind synergistic ecosystem of business building blocks and consumer-focused branding, ranging from Energy Based Devices, Injectables, Aesthetic and Digital Dentistry, Personal Care and more. The company is majority owned by Fosun Pharma, one of China's leading healthcare groups. On September 19, 2017, Sisram Medical went public, becoming the first Israeli company ever to trade on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Exchange. 

Sisram Medical – Enhancing Quality of Life
http://www.sisram-medical.com  

For all investor inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
917-607-8654
msegal@ms-ir.com

For media inquiries, please contact:
Ever Bloom (HK) Communications Consultants Group Limited 
Orianna Ou / Yinmei He
+852 3468 8171
sisrammed.list@everbloom.com.cn  

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sisram-medical-to-present-virtually-at-the-25th-annual-needham-growth-conference-301712323.html

SOURCE Sisram Medical


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about SISRAM MEDICAL LTD
08:31aSisram Medical to Present Virtually at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
PR
2022Sisram Medical Ltd Announces Resignation of Mr. Guojun Bu from the Position of Executiv..
CI
2022Sisram Medical Ltd Announces Resignation of Mr. Guojun Bu from the Position of Chief Fi..
CI
2022Alma Academy was Successfully Held in Dubai with the Global Launch of Alma Duo
PR
2022Sisram Medical's H1 Net Profit Rises 25.9%
MT
2022Sisram Medical Ltd Announces 2022 Interim Results
PR
2022Sisram Medical Ltd Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
2022Sisram Medical Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Sisram Medical Ltd Declares Final Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2021, Payabl..
CI
2022Sisram Medical Ltd Announces Change of Address of Principal Place of Business in Hong K..
CI
More news