Sistema PJSFC : Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

08/27/2021 | 11:30am EDT
Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme 27-Aug-2021 / 18:29 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Moscow, 23 August 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment company, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sistema Finance JSC ("Sistema Finance") acquired 6,746,800 of the Company's ordinary shares (ISIN: RU000A0DQZE3) under the Company's buyback programme that will be carried out till 17 September 2022 (the "Programme"). The shares were purchased on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) by the broker on behalf of Sistema Finance and transferred to Sistema Finance. Aggregated information: 

Date(s) of purchase by the   Date(s) of shares transfer to  Number of shares  VWAP of shares 
broker on MOEX               Sistema Finance                purchased         purchased, RUB 
12.08.2021                   16.08.2021                      1 349 200        29,35 
13.08.2021                   17.08.2021                      1 345 000        29,41 
16.08.2021                   18.08.2021                      1 350 300        29,34 
17.08.2021                   19.08.2021                      1 350 000        29,34 
18.08.2021                   20.08.2021                      1 352 300        29,35 Since the beginning of the Programme Sistema Finance has acquired 174,305,371ordinary shares. *** Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com. *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: 
Investor Relations      Public Relations 
Nikolai Minashin        Sergey Kopytov 
Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 
n.minashin@sistema.ru   kopytov@sistema.ru This document does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares or other securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, nor shall any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form part of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the shares or securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          US48122U2042 
Category Code: CAS 
TIDM:          SSA 
LEI Code:      213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.:  120966 
EQS News ID:   1229527 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229527&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 27, 2021 11:29 ET (15:29 GMT)

