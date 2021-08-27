Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme
08/27/2021 | 11:30am EDT
Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
27-Aug-2021 / 18:29 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Moscow, 23 August 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment company, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sistema Finance JSC ("Sistema Finance") acquired 6,746,800 of the Company's ordinary shares (ISIN:RU000A0DQZE3) under the Company's buyback programme that will be carried out till 17 September 2022 (the "Programme"). The shares were purchased on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) by the broker on behalf of Sistema Finance and transferred to Sistema Finance. Aggregated information:
Date(s) of purchase by the broker on MOEX
Date(s) of shares transfer to Sistema Finance
Number of shares purchased
VWAP of shares purchased, RUB
12.08.2021
16.08.2021
1 349 200
29,35
13.08.2021
17.08.2021
1 345 000
29,41
16.08.2021
18.08.2021
1 350 300
29,34
17.08.2021
19.08.2021
1 350 000
29,34
18.08.2021
20.08.2021
1 352 300
29,35
Sistema was notified of the acquisition by Sistema Finance on 23 August 2021. Since the beginning of the Programme Sistema Finance has acquired 174,305,371ordinary shares.
Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com.
This document does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares or other securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, nor shall any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form part of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the shares or securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies.