Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

       RU000A0DQZE3

SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
08/27/2021
27-Aug-2021 / 18:29 MSK
Moscow, 23 August 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment company, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sistema Finance JSC ("Sistema Finance") acquired 6,746,800 of the Company's ordinary shares (ISIN: RU000A0DQZE3) under the Company's buyback programme that will be carried out till 17 September 2022 (the "Programme"). The shares were purchased on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) by the broker on behalf of Sistema Finance and transferred to Sistema Finance.
Aggregated information:
Date(s) of purchase by the broker on MOEX Date(s) of shares transfer to Sistema Finance Number of shares purchased VWAP of shares purchased, RUB
12.08.2021 16.08.2021  1 349 200   29,35
13.08.2021 17.08.2021  1 345 000   29,41
16.08.2021 18.08.2021  1 350 300   29,34
17.08.2021 19.08.2021  1 350 000   29,34
18.08.2021 20.08.2021  1 352 300   29,35
Sistema was notified of the acquisition by Sistema Finance on 23 August 2021.
Since the beginning of the Programme Sistema Finance has acquired 174,305,371ordinary shares.

***

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com.

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact:
Investor Relations
Nikolai Minashin
Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00
n.minashin@sistema.ru 		Public Relations
Sergey Kopytov
Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32
kopytov@sistema.ru

This document does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares or other securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, nor shall any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form part of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the shares or securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies.
 
