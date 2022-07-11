Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
15.04 RUB   -0.05%
02:25pRussia's Sistema appoints new CEO, recommends no 2021 dividend
RE
12:56pSISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema announces results of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Board of Directors meeting
EQ
06/28SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL : Payments to Governments for the year 2021
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Sistema appoints new CEO, recommends no 2021 dividend

07/11/2022 | 02:25pm EDT
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate Sistema said on Monday that it has appointed Tagir Sitdekov as its new chief executive, replacing Vladimir Chirakhov who has been in the role for just over two years.

Chirakhov will now focus on his own projects and will join the boards of a number of Sistema's portfolio companies, Sistema said in a statement after an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders and its board which recommended no dividend payouts for 2021.

Sitdekov was managing partner responsible for Sistema's projects in various sectors, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals. Chirakhov has been CEO since April 2020.

Russian billionaire Vladimir Yevtushenkov in April gave up formal control of the Sistema conglomerate which he founded three decades ago by transferring a 10% stake to his son after Britain imposed sanctions on Russia over Ukraine.

Sistema, whose businesses span telecoms, technology, financial services, retail, paper, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services, said at the time the sanctions on Yevtushenkov were personal and did not target his companies.

The company said on Monday it decided to convene the annual general shareholders' meeting on Aug. 12 with absentee voting, recommending that it skips dividend payments for 2021 "in light of persistent high market volatility and the need to prioritize the corporation's financial resilience and liquidity".

The board elected Anna Belova as its chair, having taken over in an acting capacity after Vladimir Yevtushenkov left the post in April. She had been his deputy.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL CORPORATION -0.05% 15.044 End-of-day quote.-35.83%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -4.86% 61.75 Delayed Quote.-15.93%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 553 M - -
Net income 2022 470 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,95x
Yield 2022 2,93%
Capitalization 2 258 M 2 258 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,2%
