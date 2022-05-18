Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-16
12.35 RUB   +0.42%
10:55aRussian mobile operator MTS reports 76.2% y/y slump in Q1 net profit
RE
05/12Nornickel is first Russian firm to get OK to keep listing abroad
RE
05/05SISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema announces EGM date
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russian mobile operator MTS reports 76.2% y/y slump in Q1 net profit

05/18/2022 | 10:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of MTS mobile phone operator is seen on building in central Moscow

(Reuters) - Russia's biggest mobile operator MTS on Wednesday reported a 76.2% year-on-year drop in first-quarter net profit to 3.9 billion roubles ($62.9 million), which it blamed in part on higher interest rates.

MTS said in early March, days after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, that "current and potential external factors beyond its control" may impact its operations and financial results.

Russia hiked interest rates to 20% after unprecedented Western sanctions before two cuts to leave the key rate at 14%. MTS said profit was also negatively impacted by the "revaluation of securities in the current macroeconomic environment".

MTS did not provide forecasts, but said group revenue increased by 8.5% to 134.4 billion roubles, while operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) was also higher, up 2% to 56.5 billion roubles.

President and CEO Vyacheslav Nikolaev described the results as solid and said the company was focused on ensuring daily business continuity and remained confident in its ability to navigate challenges.

Moscow-listed shares in MTS were 12.8% higher by 1408 GMT, having leapt more than 20% earlier in the day after its board had recommended a dividend of 33.85 roubles per share.

"The previous three-year dividend policy completed at the end of 2021," MTS said. "Adoption of a new dividend policy has been postponed for the time being."

Nikolaev said MTS had high-potential digital business lines and a resilient core telecoms business that meant it would continue developing long term.

MTS is one of several Russian companies developing services beyond its core business, including MTS Bank, e-commerce and streaming service KION. In December it signed a deal to acquire biometrics company VisionLabs.

Kommersant reported last month, citing sources, that MTS has been forced to indefinitely postpone the sale of its tower assets, although MTS said it was continuing to look at different scenarios and was in contact with potential investors.

($1 = 62.0000 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MOBILE TELESYSTEMS PJSC 3.57% 217.5 End-of-day quote.-27.16%
SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL CORPORATION 0.42% 12.346 End-of-day quote.-47.34%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.63% 64.654 Delayed Quote.-14.76%
All news about SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
10:55aRussian mobile operator MTS reports 76.2% y/y slump in Q1 net profit
RE
05/12Nornickel is first Russian firm to get OK to keep listing abroad
RE
05/05SISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema announces EGM date
EQ
05/05SISTEMA PJSFC : Ad-Hoc Notice
EQ
05/04Sistema Unit Buys $67 Million Securities In Russia's Etalon Group
MT
05/04SISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema increases effective stake in Etalon Group to 48.8%
EQ
04/29SISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema Annual Report 2021
EQ
04/27SISTEMA PJSFC : Ad-Hoc Notice
EQ
04/16SISTEMA PJSFC : CORRECTION: Director/PDMR Transaction
EQ
04/15SISTEMA PJSFC : Director/PDMR Transaction
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 553 M - -
Net income 2022 470 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,82x
Yield 2022 3,73%
Capitalization 1 775 M 1 775 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,6%
Chart SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,19 $
Average target price 0,42 $
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Sanasarovich Chirakhov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vladimir Sergeyevich Travkov Chief Financial Officer
Anna Grigorevna Belova Chairman
Igor Kozlov Vice President-Information Technology
Ali Mussayevich Uzdenov Chief Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL CORPORATION-47.34%1 775
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.62%205 531
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.04%140 155
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.38%103 820
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.20%94 925
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-28.93%75 884