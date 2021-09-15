Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Sistema Acquires Nearmedic for RUB1, Along With Net Debt

09/15/2021
By Joe Hoppe

Sistema JSFC said Wednesday that it has jointly acquired Nearmedic International LLC for a nominal price of 1 ruble, together with its net debt of 5.9 billion rubles ($80.7 million).

The Russian investment company, listed in London and Moscow, said it has acquired Nearmedic, the owner of Nearmedic Plus, Nearmedic Pharma and several other pharmaceutical, biotech and healthcare businesses in Russia and Italy. Sistema and Sberbank have in equal parts provided RUB1.2 billion to the new holding company, JSC New Investment Holding, which will go towards the partial repayment of Nearmedic's outstanding debt to Sberbank.

Sistema and Sberbank have also entered an option agreement, exercisable in three-and-a-half years. If exercised, Sistema would acquire the entirety of JSC with up to RUB2.8 billion in outstanding receivables due from Nearmedic to be transferred from Sistema to Sberbank.

Sistema said it will soon begin implementing a turnaround plan for Nearmedic, focusing on boosting the value of the company's assets and expanding production capacities.

"Nearmedic group has growth potential that can be unlocked through restructuring and improvements in efficiency, areas precisely where Sistema has robust, proven expertise," Sistema President Vladimir Chirakhov said.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC SBERBANK 0.12% 327.23 End-of-day quote.20.70%
SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL CORPORATION -1.15% 29.2 End-of-day quote.1.95%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 190 M - -
Net income 2021 347 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 624 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 3 798 M 3 814 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,2%
Chart SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,40 $
Average target price 0,61 $
Spread / Average Target 52,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Sanasarovich Chirakhov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov Chairman
Vladimir Semenovich Shukshin VP, Head-Information Technologies & Security
Ali Mussayevich Uzdenov Chief Investment Director
Roger Llewelyn Munnings Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL CORPORATION1.95%3 795
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.03%225 264
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.15.16%140 047
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.07%128 071
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.30%107 494
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.46%97 685