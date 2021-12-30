Sistema PJSFC (SSA)

Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction



30-Dec-2021 / 19:00 MSK

Director/PDMR Transaction Moscow, Russia - 30 December 2021 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Felix Evtushenkov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors Member of the Management Board Senior Managing Partner b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary registered shares ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 22.504 2,201,397 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 2,201,397 shares Price RUB 49,540,238.09 e) Date of the transaction December 29, 2021 f) Place of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Artyom Zasursky 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Vice President for Strategy and Development b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary registered shares ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 22.504 2,201,397 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 2,201,397 shares Price RUB 49,540,238.09 e) Date of the transaction December 29, 2021 f) Place of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ms. Svetlana Matveyeva 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Vice President for Human Resources (HRD) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary registered shares ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 22.504 1,065,192 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 1,065,192 shares Price RUB 23,971,080.77 e) Date of the transaction December 29, 2021 f) Place of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Vladimir Travkov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Vice President for Finance (CFO) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary registered shares ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 22.504 2,201,397 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 2,201,397 shares Price RUB 49,540,238.09 e) Date of the transaction December 29, 2021 f) Place of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Ali Uzdenov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Senior Managing Partner b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary registered shares ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 22.504 2,201,397 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 2,201,397 shares Price RUB 49,540,238.09 e) Date of the transaction December 29, 2021 f) Place of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Vladimir Chirakhov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer (President) Chairman of the Management Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary registered shares ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 22.287 6,250,930 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 6,250,930 shares Price RUB 139,314,476.91 e) Date of the transaction December 29, 2021 f) Place of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Sergey Shishkin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Vice President for Corporate Governance and Legal Affairs (CLO) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary registered shares ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 22.504 2,201,397 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 2,201,397 shares Price RUB 49,540,238.09 e) Date of the transaction December 29, 2021 f) Place of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) *** Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Mr. Sergey Levitsky, Tel.: +7 (495) 730 6600, ir@sistema.ru *** Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange.

Sergey Levitskiy

Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00

s.levitskiy@sistema.ru Public Relations

Sergey Kopytov

Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32

kopytov@sistema.ru

