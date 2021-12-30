Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sistema PJSFC:  Director/PDMR Transaction

12/30/2021 | 11:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema PJSFC:  Director/PDMR Transaction

30-Dec-2021 / 19:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 Director/PDMR Transaction

 

Moscow, Russia - 30 December 2021 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them  

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Felix Evtushenkov

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors

Member of the Management Board

Senior Managing Partner

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

 

b)

LEI

213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 22.504

2,201,397

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

2,201,397 shares

Price

RUB 49,540,238.09

e)

Date of the transaction

December 29, 2021

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Artyom Zasursky

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Management Board

Vice President for Strategy and Development

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

 

b)

LEI

213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 22.504

2,201,397

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

2,201,397 shares

Price

RUB 49,540,238.09

e)

Date of the transaction

December 29, 2021

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ms. Svetlana Matveyeva

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Management Board

Vice President for Human Resources (HRD)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

 

b)

LEI

213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 22.504

1,065,192

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

1,065,192 shares

Price

RUB 23,971,080.77

e)

Date of the transaction

December 29, 2021

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Vladimir Travkov

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Management Board

Vice President for Finance (CFO)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

 

b)

LEI

213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 22.504

2,201,397

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

2,201,397 shares

Price

RUB 49,540,238.09

e)

Date of the transaction

December 29, 2021

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Ali Uzdenov

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Management Board

Senior Managing Partner

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

 

b)

LEI

213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 22.504

2,201,397

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

2,201,397 shares

Price

RUB 49,540,238.09

e)

Date of the transaction

December 29, 2021

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Vladimir Chirakhov

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors

Chief Executive Officer (President)

Chairman of the Management Board

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

 

b)

LEI

213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 22.287

6,250,930

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

6,250,930 shares

Price

RUB 139,314,476.91

e)

Date of the transaction

December 29, 2021

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Sergey Shishkin

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Management Board

Vice President for Corporate Governance and Legal Affairs (CLO)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

 

b)

LEI

213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 22.504

2,201,397

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

2,201,397 shares

Price

RUB 49,540,238.09

e)

Date of the transaction

December 29, 2021

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

***

 

Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Mr. Sergey Levitsky, Tel.: +7 (495) 730 6600, ir@sistema.ru

 

***

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com.

 

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact:

 

Investor Relations 
Sergey Levitskiy 
Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 
s.levitskiy@sistema.ru

Public Relations 
Sergey Kopytov 
Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 
kopytov@sistema.ru

 
ISIN: US48122U2042
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: SSA
LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
Sequence No.: 133549
EQS News ID: 1263517

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1263517&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
