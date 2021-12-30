Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction
30-Dec-2021 / 19:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Director/PDMR Transaction
Moscow, Russia - 30 December 2021 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Felix Evtushenkov
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Board of Directors
Member of the Management Board
Senior Managing Partner
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 22.504
2,201,397
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
2,201,397 shares
Price
RUB 49,540,238.09
e)
Date of the transaction
December 29, 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Artyom Zasursky
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Management Board
Vice President for Strategy and Development
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 22.504
2,201,397
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
2,201,397 shares
Price
RUB 49,540,238.09
e)
Date of the transaction
December 29, 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Ms. Svetlana Matveyeva
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Management Board
Vice President for Human Resources (HRD)
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 22.504
1,065,192
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
1,065,192 shares
Price
RUB 23,971,080.77
e)
Date of the transaction
December 29, 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Vladimir Travkov
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Management Board
Vice President for Finance (CFO)
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 22.504
2,201,397
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
2,201,397 shares
Price
RUB 49,540,238.09
e)
Date of the transaction
December 29, 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Ali Uzdenov
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Management Board
Senior Managing Partner
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 22.504
2,201,397
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
2,201,397 shares
Price
RUB 49,540,238.09
e)
Date of the transaction
December 29, 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Vladimir Chirakhov
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Board of Directors
Chief Executive Officer (President)
Chairman of the Management Board
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 22.287
6,250,930
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
6,250,930 shares
Price
RUB 139,314,476.91
e)
Date of the transaction
December 29, 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Sergey Shishkin
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Management Board
Vice President for Corporate Governance and Legal Affairs (CLO)
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 22.504
2,201,397
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
2,201,397 shares
Price
RUB 49,540,238.09
e)
Date of the transaction
December 29, 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
***
Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Mr. Sergey Levitsky, Tel.: +7 (495) 730 6600,ir@sistema.ru
***
Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com.
***
For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: