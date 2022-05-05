Log in
    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-03
12.60 RUB   -2.39%
12:51pSISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema announces EGM date
EQ
06:11aSISTEMA PJSFC : Ad-Hoc Notice
EQ
05/04Sistema Unit Buys $67 Million Securities In Russia's Etalon Group
MT
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces EGM date

05/05/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces EGM date

05-May-2022 / 19:50 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sistema announces EGM date

Moscow, Russia ? 5 May 2022 ? Sistema PJSFC (?Sistema? or the ?Corporation?) (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS) announces that on 5 May 2022 the Board of Directors resolved to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) on 9 July 2022 with absentee voting to elect the Corporation?s Board of Directors.

 

The record date for participation in the EGM is 16 May 2022. In line with applicable legislation, votes cast by shareholders before 9 July 2022 will be deemed valid for the EGM. Shareholders? proposals on nominees to the Board of Directors will be accepted until 9 June 2022.

 

Sistema also informs shareholders that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) scheduled for 24 June 2022 cannot be held within the specified timeframe. The Board of Directors is currently inquorate due to the resignation of some directors, and consequently lacks the authority to make decisions normally falling within its powers, except for decisions related to the convening and preparation of the EGM to elect the new Board of Directors. A decision on the new date for the AGM will be made by the Board of Directors elected at the EGM on 9 July 2022.

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact:

Public Relations

Sergey Kopytov

Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05

kopytov@sistema.ru

Investor Relations

Sergey Levitskiy

Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00

s.levitskiy@sistema.ru

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.8 trillion as of 31 December 2021. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the ?SSA? ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema?s ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru. 
ISIN: US48122U2042
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: SSA
LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
Sequence No.: 159991
EQS News ID: 1345257

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1345257&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 553 M - -
Net income 2022 470 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,00x
Yield 2022 3,65%
Capitalization 1 815 M 1 815 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,6%
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Sanasarovich Chirakhov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vladimir Sergeyevich Travkov Chief Financial Officer
Anna Grigorevna Belova Chairman
Igor Kozlov Vice President-Information Technology
Ali Mussayevich Uzdenov Chief Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
