    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-06-08
12.30 RUB   -2.09%
Sistema announces nominees to Board of Directors
EQ
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL : Presentation 1Q 2022
PU
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces nominees to Board of Directors

06/10/2022 | 10:31am EDT
Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces nominees to Board of Directors

10-Jun-2022 / 17:30 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sistema announces nominees to Board of Directors

Moscow, Russia – 10 June 2022 – Sistema PJSFC (“Sistema” or the “Corporation”) (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a Russian publicly traded investment company, announces that its Board of Directors at a meeting held on 10 June 2022 approved the list of nominees to Sistema’s Board of Directors, to be voted on by an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sistema (EGM).

The nominees for Sistema’s Board of Directors are:

  1. Anna Belova
  2. Elena Chikisheva
  3. Vladimir Chirakhov
  4. Yaroslav Kuzminov
  5. Nikolay Mikhailov
  6. Mikhail Shamolin
  7. Ali Uzdenov
  8. Oleg Vyugin
  9. Daniel Wolfe

The EGM to elect the Corporation’s Board of Directors will be held on 9 July 2022 with absentee voting.

For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact:

Investor Relations

Public Relations

Sergei Levitskiy

Sergei Kopytov

Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00

Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05

s.levitskiy@sistema.ru

kopytov@sistema.ru

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.8 trillion as of 31 December 2021. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the “SSA” ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema’s ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.

 

 

 

 
