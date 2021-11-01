Log in
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

11/01/2021
Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

01-Nov-2021 / 19:05 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Moscow, November 01, 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment company, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sistema Finance JSC ("Sistema Finance") acquired 7 060 200 of the Company's ordinary shares (ISIN: RU000A0DQZE3) under the Company's buyback programme that will be carried out till 17 September 2022 (the "Programme"). The shares were purchased on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) by the broker on behalf of Sistema Finance and transferred to Sistema Finance.
Aggregated information:
Date(s) of purchase by the broker on MOEX Date(s) of shares transfer to Sistema Finance Number of shares purchased VWAP of shares purchased, RUB
21.10.2021 25.10.2021 1 399 400 28,51
22.10.2021 26.10.2021 1 410 600 28,28
25.10.2021 27.10.2021 1 408 100 28,33
26.10.2021 28.10.2021 1 417 900 28,17
27.10.2021 29.10.2021 1 424 200 28,04
Sistema was notified of the acquisition by Sistema Finance on November 01, 2021.
Since the beginning of the Programme Sistema Finance has acquired 238 286 471 ordinary shares.

***

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com.

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact:
Investor Relations
Sergey Levitskiy
Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00
s.levitskiy@sistema.ru 		Public Relations
Sergey Kopytov
Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05
kopytov@sistema.ru

This document does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares or other securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, nor shall any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form part of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the shares or securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies.

 
ISIN: US48122U2042
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: SSA
LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
Sequence No.: 125709
EQS News ID: 1245184

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1245184&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
