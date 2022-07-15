Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial : Annual Report 2021 (Materials for AGM)

This annual report contains information about the activities of Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation and its portfolio companies (hereinafter, "Sistema", "Sistema PJSFC" "the Corporation" or, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, "the Group"or "Sistema Group") in 2021.

The annual report of Sistema PJSFC for the year 2021 has been prepared in compliance with Federal Law on Joint Stock Companies, Federal Law on Securities Market, Bank of Russia Regulation on Disclosure by Issuers as amended.

Unless otherwise stated, the financial results presented in this annual report are based on IFRS consolidated financial statements. The audit of Sistema's 2021 consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS was performed by CJSC Deloitte and Touche CIS. The report also provides information about the Corporation's environmental, social and governance effectiveness.

The annual report may contain minor inaccuracies in the estimation of shares, percentages and amounts due to the rounding of numbers. There may be insignificant discrepancies between the data contained in this annual report and the data disclosed earlier due to the rounding differences.

For other annual reports of the Corporation please go to Investors and Shareholders sections on the company's website (www.sistema.ru).