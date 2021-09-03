Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial : Etalon Group announces partnership with Ozon

09/03/2021 | 05:12am EDT
Etalon Group announces partnership with Ozon

Disclaimer

Afk Sistema OAO published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 900 M - -
Net income 2021 395 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,88x
Yield 2021 1,41%
Capitalization 4 021 M 4 020 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,2%
Technical analysis trends SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,42 $
Average target price 0,61 $
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Sanasarovich Chirakhov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov Chairman
Vladimir Semenovich Shukshin VP, Head-Information Technologies & Security
Ali Mussayevich Uzdenov Chief Investment Director
Roger Llewelyn Munnings Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL CORPORATION7.89%4 020
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.49%228 907
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.24.10%150 920
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.73%127 790
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.05%101 025
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION14.87%99 851