  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-06-05
12.54 RUB   -2.36%
SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL : Presentation 1Q 2022
PU
SISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema announces financial results for the first quarter 2022
EQ
Sistema Unit Buys Additional 19% Stake in Russian Developer Etalon
MT
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial : Presentation 1Q 2022

06/09/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sistema PJSFC Financial Results 1Q 2022

June 2022

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements in this presentation may contain assumptions or forecasts in respect of forthcoming events within Sistema PJSFC or its portfolio companies. The words "expect", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially.

We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the above-mentioned date or to

reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause Sistema's actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among other things, deteriorating economic and credit conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with the deterioration of the geopolitical situation, rapid technological and market change in the markets where Sistema operates and on the financial results of Sistema and its subsidiaries and associates, as well as many other risks specifically related to Sistema and its operations.

2

FINANCIAL REVIEW

3

ROBUST BUSINESS GROWTH ON THE BACK OF STRONG PERFORMANCE ACROSS PUBLIC AND NON-PUBLIC ASSETS

Group results

  • Rapid revenue and OIBDA growth in 1Q 2022 thanks to strong performance by MTS, Segezha Group and Agroholding Steppe ("Steppe") as well as the consolidation of Binnopharm Group's results.

Highlights in 1Q 2022 and after the reporting date

  • In May 2022, Sistema increased its effective share in Etalon Group to 48.8% with the acquisition of 72.9 million GDRs for RUB 4.5 billion.
  • In May 2022, Sistema received permission to continue trading in its depositary receipts outside Russia until 13 May 2023.
  • In May 2022, the Board of Directors of MTS recommended that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approve a dividend payout for 2021 in the amount of RUB 66.3 billion.
  • In May 2022, the General Meeting of Shareholders of Segezha Group approved final dividends for 2021 in the amount of RUB 10 billion.
  • In January 2022, Sistema received interim dividends from Segezha Group for 9М 2021 in the amount of RUB 4.1 billion.

Consolidated revenue

RUB bln

+26.2%

216.4

171.5

1Q 2021

1Q 2022

Revenue growth leaders

108.9%

95.6%

Adj. OIBDA1

RUB bln

+22.0%

56.969.4

1Q 2021

1Q 2022

OIBDA growth leaders

133.8%

122.4%

23.1%

1.2%

Hereinafter, the results of the Corporate Centre are presented based on management accounts. Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

(1) Hereinafter, please see Appendix A to the financial results press release for 1Q 2022.

4

FINANCIAL REVIEW: 1Q 2022

Revenue in 1Q 20221

RUB bln

+26.2%

17.4

10.5

7.4

6.6

1.2

1.8

216.4

171.5

1Q 2021 Segezha Group

MTS

Steppe

Binnopharm

Medsi

Other assets,

1Q 2022

Group

net

Adj. OIBDA in 1Q 20221

RUB bln

+22.0%

6.7

1.6

1.5

0.7

2.0

69.4

56.9

1Q 2021

Segezha Group

Binnopharm

Steppe

MTS

Other assets, net

1Q 2022

Group

(1) Binnopharm Group's financial results have been consolidated in Sistema's financial statements since 25 June 2021.

Segezha Group: significant revenue and OIBDA growth due to an increase in the average selling prices of the company's products, a positive FX impact as a result of ruble depreciation, as well as the effect of the consolidation of the assets of the Novoeniseisk Wood-Chemical Complex and Inter Forest Rus.

MTS: strong pace of revenue growth due to higher revenues from telecommunication services, including due to acquisitions of providers of telecom and IT solutions, as well as the development of smart targeted advertising services.

Steppe: significant revenue and OIBDA growth thanks to positive pricing trends for agricultural products; improved performance in international agrotrading; an increase in the number of highly productive livestock and milk production volumes; and the development of new business lines including exports of niche crops, production of packaged cheeses, and distribution of other dairy products and plant-based alternatives.

Binnopharm Group: considerable sales growth as a result of the stronger presence of Binnopharm Group products across different segments of the pharmaceutical market, as well as a doubling of export revenue.

Medsi: double-digit revenue growth thanks to an increase in patient flow, new clinic openings in Moscow and other regions of Russia, as well as the acquisition of clinic networks in Ufa and Volgograd.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Afk Sistema OAO published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 553 M - -
Net income 2022 470 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,60x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 1 952 M 1 952 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,6%
