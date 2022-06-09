Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial : Presentation 1Q 2022

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements in this presentation may contain assumptions or forecasts in respect of forthcoming events within Sistema PJSFC or its portfolio companies. The words "expect", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially.

We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the above-mentioned date or to

reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause Sistema's actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among other things, deteriorating economic and credit conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with the deterioration of the geopolitical situation, rapid technological and market change in the markets where Sistema operates and on the financial results of Sistema and its subsidiaries and associates, as well as many other risks specifically related to Sistema and its operations.