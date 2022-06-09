Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial : Presentation 1Q 2022
06/09/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Sistema PJSFC Financial Results 1Q 2022
June 2022
DISCLAIMER
Certain statements in this presentation may contain assumptions or forecasts in respect of forthcoming events within Sistema PJSFC or its portfolio companies. The words "expect", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially.
We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the above-mentioned date or to
reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause Sistema's actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among other things, deteriorating economic and credit conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with the deterioration of the geopolitical situation, rapid technological and market change in the markets where Sistema operates and on the financial results of Sistema and its subsidiaries and associates, as well as many other risks specifically related to Sistema and its operations.
2
FINANCIAL REVIEW
3
ROBUST BUSINESS GROWTH ON THE BACK OF STRONG PERFORMANCE ACROSS PUBLIC AND NON-PUBLIC ASSETS
Group results
Rapid revenue and OIBDA growthin 1Q 2022 thanks to strong performance by MTS, Segezha Group and Agroholding Steppe ("Steppe") as well as the consolidation of Binnopharm Group's results.
Highlights in 1Q 2022 and after the reporting date
In May 2022, Sistema increased its effective share in Etalon Group to 48.8% with the acquisition of 72.9 million GDRs for RUB 4.5 billion.
In May 2022, Sistema received permission to continue trading in its depositary receipts outside Russia until 13 May 2023.
In May 2022, the Board of Directors of MTS recommended that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approve a dividend payout for 2021 in the amount of RUB 66.3 billion.
In May 2022, the General Meeting of Shareholders of Segezha Group approved final dividends for 2021 in the amount of RUB 10 billion.
In January 2022, Sistema received interim dividends from Segezha Group for 9М 2021 in the amount of RUB 4.1 billion.
Consolidated revenue
RUB bln
+26.2%
216.4
171.5
1Q 2021
1Q 2022
Revenue growth leaders
108.9%
95.6%
Adj. OIBDA1
RUB bln
+22.0%
56.969.4
1Q 2021
1Q 2022
OIBDA growth leaders
133.8%
122.4%
23.1%
1.2%
Hereinafter, the results of the Corporate Centre are presented based on management accounts. Numbers may not add up due to rounding.
(1) Hereinafter, please see Appendix A to the financial results press release for 1Q 2022.
4
FINANCIAL REVIEW: 1Q 2022
Revenue in 1Q 20221
RUB bln
+26.2%
17.4
10.5
7.4
6.6
1.2
1.8
216.4
171.5
1Q 2021 Segezha Group
MTS
Steppe
Binnopharm
Medsi
Other assets,
1Q 2022
Group
net
Adj. OIBDA in 1Q 20221
RUB bln
+22.0%
6.7
1.6
1.5
0.7
2.0
69.4
56.9
1Q 2021
Segezha Group
Binnopharm
Steppe
MTS
Other assets, net
1Q 2022
Group
(1) Binnopharm Group's financial results have been consolidated in Sistema's financial statements since 25 June 2021.
Segezha Group: significant revenue and OIBDA growth due to an increase in the average selling prices of the company's products, a positive FX impact as a result of ruble depreciation, as well as the effect of the consolidation of the assets of the Novoeniseisk Wood-Chemical Complex and Inter Forest Rus.
MTS: strong pace of revenue growth due to higher revenues from telecommunication services, including due to acquisitions of providers of telecom and IT solutions, as well as the development of smart targeted advertising services.
Steppe: significant revenue and OIBDA growth thanks to positive pricing trends for agricultural products; improved performance in international agrotrading; an increase in the number of highly productive livestock and milk production volumes; and the development of new business lines including exports of niche crops, production of packaged cheeses, and distribution of other dairy products and plant-based alternatives.
Binnopharm Group: considerable sales growth as a result of the stronger presence of Binnopharm Group products across different segments of the pharmaceutical market, as well as a doubling of export revenue.
Medsi: double-digit revenue growth thanks to an increase in patient flow, new clinic openings in Moscow and other regions of Russia, as well as the acquisition of clinic networks in Ufa and Volgograd.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.