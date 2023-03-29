Advanced search
    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
15.04 RUB   -0.05%
04:51aRussia's Etalon credits 'favourable' Western asset buy for record 2022 profits
RE
03/10Sistema Closes EUR200 Million Purchase of Russian Hotel Portfolio
MT
03/09Sistema Pjsfc : Sistema Group completes acquisition of hotel business from Wenaas Hotel Russia
EQ
Russia's Etalon credits 'favourable' Western asset buy for record 2022 profits

03/29/2023 | 04:51am EDT
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian property developer Etalon on Wednesday attributed a 332% jump in 2022 net profit to its "favourable" purchase of Finnish competitor YIT's local assets, becoming a clear beneficiary of the Western corporate exodus from Russia.

Scores of foreign companies have left Russia since Moscow despatched tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, with many forced to sell at huge discounts and incurring large write-downs.

Etalon completed its purchase of YIT's business in Russia last May for about 50 million euros ($54.2 million). YIT booked an impairment of approximately 150 million euros in its Q1 income statement last year.

Etalon's net profit surged to a record 13 billion roubles ($169.2 million) last year, it said on Wednesday.

However, revenue amounted to 80.6 billion roubles, a 7.5% year-on-year drop, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 7.8% to 16.5 billion roubles, according to Reuters calculations.

"In 2022, we undertook a great deal of work to improve the quality of our portfolio, including by acquiring other players with attractive land banks," said Etalon Group CEO Gennadiy Shcherbina.

"Thanks to the conclusion of a deal with YIT on favourable terms, net profit for the year increased more than fourfold, reaching a record 13 billion roubles."

($1 = 0.9232 euros)

($1 = 76.8500 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION -0.05% 15.044 End-of-day quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.54% 76.88 Delayed Quote.6.74%
YIT OYJ 0.61% 2.314 Delayed Quote.-6.42%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 802 B 12 731 M 12 731 M
Net income 2021 17 343 M 275 M 275 M
Net Debt 2021 801 B 12 705 M 12 705 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 142 B 1 855 M 2 258 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sistema PublicFinancial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tagir Alievich Sitdekov President & Director
Vladimir Sergeyevich Travkov Chief Financial Officer
Anna Grigorevna Belova Chairman
Igor Kozlov Vice President-Information Technology
Ali Mussayevich Uzdenov Director & Chief Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION0.00%1 855
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED2.05%42 408
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-17.53%8 564
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-8.01%6 873
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.6.99%5 591
ROTHSCHILD & CO24.63%3 738
