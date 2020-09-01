Russia's Sistema, Russia-China fund to sell $294 million stake in toy retailer

Log in
09/01/2020 | 01:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Sistema JSFC is seen on its headquarters building in Moscow

Russian conglomerate Sistema said on Tuesday that along with the Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) it was selling up to 25% of the shares in Russia's biggest toy retailer Detsky Mir.

The sale, which follows others this year by the partners, will see them sell out completely from Detsky Mir, which offers toys, baby food and other products.

Sistema and RCIF - a joint venture of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and China Investment Corporation - are offering up to 184,750,001 existing shares in Detsky Mir via a so-called accelerated bookbuilding process, Sistema said in a statement.

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Sberbank CIB, VTB Capital and Alfa Bank are arranging the deal, which will see Sistema and RCIF sell 20.38% and 4.62% in Detsky Mir respectively and the offering will increase Detsky Mir's free float to almost 100%.

Sistema plans to use part of the proceeds to cut debt.

Detsky Mir shares were 3% lower in Moscow after Sistema's statement. Based on their closing price on Monday, the 25% stake is worth 21.6 billion roubles ($294 million).

The retailer, which has boosted its stores by more than a third to 850 since listing in 2017, plans a new compact format to target smaller towns and ramp up online sales.

The share offering was oversubscribed on Tuesday, indicating that demand exceeds the size of the deal, a bookrunner said.

($1 = 73.4940 roubles)

(Reporting by Nadezhda Tsydenova and Polina Devitt; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.26% 9.908 Delayed Quote.-24.20%
DETSKY MIR -2.15% 116.34 End-of-day quote.16.34%
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA -0.44% 225 End-of-day quote.-11.68%
SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION -0.33% 21.35 End-of-day quote.40.13%
THE CHINA FUND, INC. 1.86% 26.481 Delayed Quote.23.35%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.18% 205.3 Delayed Quote.-10.90%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.26% 73.658 Delayed Quote.19.67%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 523 M - -
Net income 2020 229 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 208 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
Yield 2020 6,23%
Capitalization 2 711 M 2 697 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sistema PublicFinancial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,29 $
Last Close Price 0,29 $
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vladimir Sanasarovich Chirakhov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov Chairman
Vsevolod Valeryevich Rozanov Senior Vice President, Head-Finance & Investments
Vladimir Sergeyevich Travkov VP, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Vladimir Semenovich Shukshin VP, Head-Information Technologies & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION40.13%2 697
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.47%245 262
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-13.08%84 672
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.24%83 632
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-5.70%51 199
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY1.22%39 208
