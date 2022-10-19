Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Sistema PublicFinancial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
15.04 RUB   -0.05%
04:53aRussia's Sistema buys $256 million stake in Melon Fashion Group after scrapped IPO
RE
03:33aEastnine Divests $190 Million Stake in Russia's Melon Fashion to Sistema; Swedish Stock Surges
MT
10/18Eastnine enters into agreement on sale of investment in MFG
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Sistema buys $256 million stake in Melon Fashion Group after scrapped IPO

10/19/2022 | 04:53am EDT
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian telecoms-to-healthcare conglomerate Sistema agreed a $256-million deal for a stake in Melon Fashion Group on Wednesday, months after the retail outlet scrapped plans for an initial public offering (IPO) due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Based in St. Petersburg on a site that housed a sewing factory in Soviet times, Melon owns four mainly women's fashion brands - Zarina, Befree, Love Republic and Sela - and had 846 stores across Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Belarus at the end of 2021.

Plans for an IPO sometime this year were shelved after Russia launched what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

In a statement, Sistema said it would acquire 47.7% of Melon from Swedish investment group Eastnine and East Capital Holding and some private investors for a total of 15.8 billion roubles ($256 million).

For Eastnine, the sale represents a rare successful exit for a Western firm offloading its Russian assets. It will secure around 193 million euros ($189 million) for its 36% stake, Eastnine said in a statement.

At the end of 2021, it valued its shares at 122 million euros ($120 million), and in March warned the conflict in Ukraine would see that drop.

Several Western companies and investors have sold their Russian operations for token sums as part of an exodus of Western companies.

Sistema President Tagir Sitdekov said Melon Fashion Group "is growing fast and demonstrating operational excellence", and said Sistema had the right experience to continue developing the company.

The deal is expected to complete by the end of 2022, Sistema and Eastnine said in separate statements.

It is subject to regulatory approvals by Russia's competition authorities, and will require the greenlight of a Kremlin commission established earlier this year to govern the disposal of Russian assets by Western firms.

($1 = 61.70 roubles)

($1 = 1.02 euros)

(Reporting by Jake Cordell, additional reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASTNINE AB (PUBL) 33.50% 105.6 Delayed Quote.-49.12%
SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION -0.05% 15.044 End-of-day quote.-35.83%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.90% 61.55 Delayed Quote.-18.53%
Analyst Recommendations on SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 438 M - -
Net income 2022 361 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 258 M 2 292 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,4%
Chart SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Sistema PublicFinancial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 15,04
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tagir Alievich Sitdekov President & Director
Vladimir Sergeyevich Travkov Chief Financial Officer
Anna Grigorevna Belova Chairman
Igor Kozlov Vice President-Information Technology
Ali Mussayevich Uzdenov Director & Chief Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION-35.83%2 292
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-24.92%36 046
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-14.09%10 581
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-16.01%7 248
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-16.68%4 774
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-23.22%3 300